Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could sack interim manager Cristian Stellini after the club's humiliating loss.

What's the latest on Spurs and their manager?

It's hardly been a good season for the North London outfit but some must have hoped things would improve when Antonio Conte left a few weeks ago.

Instead of a new manager bounce, however, the club have sunken even further into their own misery with the Italian's former assistant Stellini now pulling the strings.

Indeed, the shocking 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United in the Premier League over the weekend means the interim has won just one of his four games in charge and it sounds as though he might not be around to oversee many more.

Indeed, when asked if he thinks Stellini could be sacked before the end of the season, Gilmour revealed that the club's hierarchy were at the training ground early on Monday morning so an exit for the 48-year-old might be on the cards.

He told Sky Sports News (1:40): "It wouldn't surprise me if the club were at least discussing that after what happened yesterday.

"We have seen many of the club's hierarchy drive into the training ground early this morning."

Will Cristian Stellini be sacked by Spurs?

Stellini was promoted by Daniel Levy to take charge until the end of the season, giving Spurs ample time to decide a long-term replacement for Conte who would be hired in the summer.

With that in mind, it's a remarkable turn of events which leaves the club now potentially on the brink of sacking the 48-year-old coach.

Only adding to Gilmour's insight, Dan Kilpatrick has reported in the Evening Standard that "sources" at Spurs are unsure if Stellini will last until Thursday when Manchester United travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – with Ryan Mason tipped to potentially step up.

The current interim certainly has come in for some heavy criticism in the media after the loss at Newcastle, with Jamie Carragher calling for him to be sacked.

The pundit wrote on Twitter: "Tottenham are a disgrace!

"How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger.

"Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate."

While Stellini himself dropped a damning assessment of the game, telling reporters (via Goal): "There are no words to explain a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I've ever seen. Changing the system was the wrong decision and that's my responsibility.

"We have to apologise to everyone. If it's the system, it's easier to change. If it's not the system, then we have to analyse why.