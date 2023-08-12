Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy has released a statement explaining why the club finally, and "reluctantly" allowed Harry Kane to leave.

Is Harry Kane moving to Bayern Munich?

The England captain has, at last, completed a move away from Spurs and the Premier League, having agreed to join German giants Bayern Munich.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kane will sign a four-year deal and will cost an initial €100m (£86.5m) with add-ons of up to €20m (£17.2m).

It's certainly not a bad price for Spurs to get for their man, especially considering he is 30 years old and had just one year left on his contract. However, it appears that Levy was still very reluctant to let him go and would have preferred the striker to have signed a new deal.

In an official club statement, the club chairman appeared to be somewhat salty about the whole situation, noting how he tried to work with Kane to convince him to stay, but the Englishman didn't want to remain in North London any longer.

He said: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer."

Fans on Twitter saw the comments and were not particularly happy about them – as you can see by some of the reactions below...

What did Daniel Levy say about Harry Kane?

However, Levy did take time to praise and thank Kane, while also noting that he will always be welcome back at Tottenham.

“We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey," he said.

“Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”

Kane himself has already sent an emotional video on social media to his fans in North London, saying it is: "hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career."

He added: "You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans."

It will certainly be interesting to see how Kane gets on in the Bundesliga after tearing it up in the Premier League for so long.

One man who will be delighted to see the back of the England international is Alan Shearer, who can now breathe a sigh of relief with Kane leaving the country still 47 goals behind the former Newcastle United man's PL goal record of 260.

Although, the 30-year-old likely won't mind either as he now has a real chance at lifting major silverware for the first time in his career.