There have been a number of factors behind Tottenham Hotspur's dreadful campaign, with the north London club arguably a mess both on and off the pitch.

Antonio Conte left his position as manager nearly two months ago but no permanent replacement has been brought in, with the embarrassing away defeat against Newcastle United seeing Spurs become one of few teams in history to sack an interim manager in Christian Stellini.

While Ryan Mason has brought a little more stability, the performances have still been far from good enough and Spurs could well find themselves playing in the Europa Conference League next season, which would represent a disaster for Daniel Levy.

Therefore, it seems clear that he must hire an ambitious manager with a proven track record to take over at Spurs, and he could find an ideal option in Feyenood's title-winning coach, Arne Slot.

Could Spurs hire Arne Slot this summer?

A recent report from Sky Sports has suggested that the Eredivisie champions are increasingly resigned to the fact that Slot could move to Spurs this summer, although there are plenty of other options on the shortlist for Levy.

While Feyenoord are said to be willing to double the 44-year-old's wages in an attempt to keep him in the Netherlands, he has already admitted that his next job will be in a new country and suggested that the Premier League was the best division in the world.

Slot has unsurprisingly earned a huge amount of praise after delivering the Eredivisie title and taking Feyenoord to the Europa Conference League final last season, with Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan hugely complimentary on talkSPORT.

He said: “He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

With Harry Kane potentially on his way out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, the key to getting Spurs back to their best could lie in talismanic forward Heung-min Son, who has struggled to replicate his performances from the 2021/22 campaign.

Could Slot get Son back to his best at Spurs?

After winning the golden boot in the Premier League last season, fans were hoping for more of the same from the South Korean forward this season, but he has mustered just ten goals and five assists in 35 top-flight appearances.

Now 30, the former Bayer Leverkusen man is undoubtedly a fan favourite in north London, having contributed 145 goals and 79 assists in 371 appearances but has shown worrying signs of regression in a season where Spurs arguably needed him most, due to the mess behind the scenes.

Spurs pundit John Wenham didn't hold back in his criticism of the £190k-per-week winger when speaking to Football Insider after the home defeat against Aston Villa earlier in the season.

He said: “Son’s lack of form is a real concern now. He was horrendous against Aston Villa. I love Sonny to bits as a player, and I always have but he was absolutely horrendous."

However, the right manager with the right style of play could still revive Son at Spurs and given how well wide players have done under Slot in his preferred 4-3-3 formation at Feyenoord, the Dutchman could be the perfect candidate.

Both Oussama Idrissi and Luis Sinisterra have excelled as left-wingers in Slot's system, contributing 46 goals and 32 assists in a combined 128 appearances for the De Kuip outfit.

Sebastian Szymanski, Javairô Dilrosun and Igor Paixão all registered above ten goal contributions as wide options for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie this season which emphasises that the talented 44-year-old manager clearly knows how to get the best out of his wingers.

Goalscoring certainly hasn't been a problem for the Dutch giants this season, with 110 to their name in all competitions, which suggests that a number of Spurs attackers could prosper under Slot next season if he can replicate his attacking style of play in the Premier League.

Therefore, Levy should definitely be looking to appoint Slot, as there is plenty to suggest that he could be the man to get Son back to his best in Tottenham colours.