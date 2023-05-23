Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could 'pay the price' for being unambitious during the Lilywhites' process of trying to hire a new manager, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest manager news involving Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham have led a turbulent life in the dugout as they seek to end 2022/23 on a high note, as Antonio Conte was initially replaced temporarily by Cristian Stellini before Ryan Mason was appointed as interim coach until the end of this term.

In their search for a new manager, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the state of play surrounding potential candidates, stating on Twitter: "Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes: he'd only consider the job with supportive sporting director. Arne Slot, concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy list."

De Telegraaf via The Daily Express claim that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has apparently signalled his intention to leave the Dutch giants for Spurs following weeks of negotiations between the club and his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

The agent is now said to be keen on discussing an agreement to sanction Slot's switch to assume the Tottenham vacancy, which is likely to cost around £6 million in compensation to complete.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Taylor has been angered by the lack of ambition shown by Levy and company in the hiring process.

Taylor said: "You do really fear for Spurs' future. The lack of ambition since Conte is gone. It's frightening, really. And I think Tottenham are ultimately going to pay the price for that."

Have Tottenham Hotspur been ambitious since Antonio Conte departed?

In all honesty, it is hard to disagree with the sentiment that Levy hasn't lived up to the billing of being an ambitious owner trying to lead Tottenham in the right direction on the field, which may end up interfering with matters on the pitch before too long.

Spurs' talisman Harry Kane is still yet to have his future sorted out at the club amid interest from Manchester United and he has recently commented on their struggles, as per The Sun, stating: “A lot needs to change here for us to start being successful again. There is a conversation to be had in terms of the failures of the club. My focus is to enjoy this final week as much as possible and try and finish the season with a win. I am focused on this season and trying to help the team as much as possible. That is all I can do.”

Losing their star striker in the summer would represent the height of unambition at Tottenham and shouldn't be tolerated in any way, shape or form. Nevertheless, the fact Kane hasn't yet committed his future to the north London outfit tells its own story.

Possibly, hiring a new manager with a clear plan for the future may help to rid Spurs of their greatest fear; however, until then, uncertainty over Kane's future among other matters will rage on in the background.