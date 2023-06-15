Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been praised for his work at Spurs after off-field news that he is become the highest-paid director in Premier League football.

How much does Daniel Levy earn?

As Lilywhites chairman, Levy ultimately oversees both on-field and off-field operations in N17, at least until they hire a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici.

Incoming Chief Football Officer Scott Munn is also due to start work in July, alongside new manager Ange Postecoglou, but until then, it appears Levy may be spearheading Tottenham's charge in the summer transfer market.

The Spurs chief, alongside these duties, is apparently attempting to seal a deal for Tottenham's stadium naming rights - with reports suggesting he is holding out for a record-breaking deal.

Levy, however, cuts a polarising figure among the Spurs fanbase. Indeed, supporters protested the leadership of him and club majority owners ENIC during a march back in April.

The board member has also been subject to criticism for not backing certain managers financially, with an off-field report by The Daily Mail recently revealing that he is England's highest-paid director on £3,265,000 per year.

Following this news, finance expert Kieran Maguire praised Levy for his efforts in some respects, claiming he is worth every penny of that lucrative wage packet.

“If you separate Tottenham in terms of what happens on the pitch and what happens off of it – Daniel Levy probably is worth every penny that he earns,” said Maguire to Football Insider.“He has created a stadium that will at the very least be in the top two in terms of matchday income in the UK.“They will be challenged for the top spot by Arsenal next season after they qualified for Europe.“The ability to sign commercial arrangements is very good, and the wage control is absolutely excellent.“However, a cynic would argue that not having to pay bonuses for winning trophies or qualifying for Europe would contribute to that low wage bill."

Who is Daniel Levy?

Graduating from Cambridge University in 1985 with a First Class Honours Degree in Economics and Land Economy, Levy has gone on to serve as Spurs chairman since December 2000.

He is also the longest-reigning chairman in the Premier League right now, alongside his role as Managing Director of the ENIC Group.

Levy also oversaw the recent appointment of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, which marks the return of attacking football to N17.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Levy.

He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."