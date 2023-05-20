Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing European qualification were dealt a major blow this afternoon as Ryan Mason's men slipped to a dismal, 3-1 defeat at home to Brentford.

It had, initially, been a positive afternoon for the Lilywhites as stand-in skipper Harry Kane netted from range following a well-worked corner routine, with that the 29-year-old's 28th Premier League goal of the season on what could potentially have been his final home game for the club - amid speculation that the striker could be on his way to Manchester United.

After an impressive first-half display from the hosts, the mood swiftly shifted after the break as Bryan Mbeumo drew the Bees level, before the Cameroon international added a second of the day on the hour mark to complete the comeback.

The west Londoners made sure of the points with just a matter of minutes to play as Yoane Wissa curled in from close range after Oliver Skipp had been dispossessed on the edge of his own box, rubbing further salt in the wounds for Mason and co.

That grim scoreline reflects what has been a truly turbulent campaign, in truth, for those at N17, with it looking as if the end of the season can't come soon enough amid the continued search for a new manager.

One man who should surely not be part of the next regime is January arrival, Arnaut Danjuma, with the Netherlands international having failed to make his mark on what was a rare start against Thomas Frank's men.

How did Danjuma perform against Brentford?

While there is still one game left to play for Spurs this season, it would be no real surprise if today's defeat was the last time that Danjuma will be seen in action, with the 26-year-old having done little to warrant an inclusion on the final day.

Although Tottenham do have the option to buy the Villarreal man for a fee of around £27m this summer, the one-time Bournemouth man was unable to make a strong case for himself with regard to earning a permanent stay in north London.

The six-cap speedster did undoubtedly show "bright moments" - according to The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare - although was rather limited in his involvements, making just 25 touches in total - fewer than teammate Fraser Forster in the sticks.

The 18-pass dud was notably unable to convert his guided, headed effort early on, while also proving rather ineffective on the ball after losing possession five times in total, having 'failed to get the ball to stick', according to 90min's Sean Walsh.

As the aforementioned Eccleshare stated, "the best thing for his reputation was to continue not playing", with the wideman's woes having perhaps illustrated why he has been restricted to a limited role in recent months - making just 11 appearances in total.

On the evidence of this latest, below-par performance - which earned the Nigerian-born asset a lowly 6.1 match rating, as per Sofascore - Danjuma's chance to impress may have already come and gone ahead of a decisive summer transfer window.