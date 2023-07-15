Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing for the potential exit of free-scoring talisman, Harry Kane, with the Lilywhites believed to be showing an interest in Lille striker, Jonathan David.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

With Kane now into the final year of his contract, the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be eyeing up a possible summer move, with it yet to be seen if the Englishman will be leading the line for Ange Postecoglou's side next term.

As a result, French outlet L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), are reporting that the north London outfit are eyeing a possible successor to the 29-year-old in the form of David, with the Premier League side said to be 'observing' the Canadian international.

If Spurs are to strike a deal for the former Gent starlet, the belief is that the Ligue 1 side have slapped a €60m (£51m) asking price on the 23-year-old, with the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea and PSG all showing an interest at present.

How good is Jonathan David?

Lauded as a "phenom" by journalist Tony Marinaro, the Brooklyn-born marksman has undoubtedly sparked some real excitement due to his displays in France of late, having netted 58 goals in just 136 games for his current side.

The 5 foot 9 ace - who also boasts 25 goals in just 42 outings for his country at senior level - had also previously sparkled during his time in Belgium after bagging 37 goals in only 83 appearances in all competitions, proving that he can offer a clinical presence in attack.

That being said, however, transfer insider Dean Jones recently suggested that top-flight rivals Manchester United had been left rather unimpressed after watching David in action, having not been "wowed" by the in-demand hitman.

That may be a cause for concern for Postecoglou and co, as should the fact that the Lille man is also said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with former Chelsea flop, Timo Werner, according to FBref.

That likeness is notably seen by the pair's inability to offer a real physical focal point in attack, with the RB Leipzig asset ranking in just the bottom 2% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for aerial duels won, while his Canadian counterpart ranks in just the bottom 4% in that regard.

The two men are also alike due to their desire to run in behind at any given opportunity, rather than dropping deep to link play, with David ranking in the top 10% for progressive passes received, while Werner is only just ahead as he ranks in the top 5% in that regard.

In the case of the latter man, that desire to rely on his speed and ability to stretch a defence ultimately failed to prove fruitful during his time at Stamford Bridge, with the German hotshot scoring just ten goals in 56 Premier League games after signing from Leipzig on a £45m deal in 2020.

Despite being a player who can "devastate with his pace" - according to talkSPORT's Tony Cascarino - Werner was unable to match his prior goalscoring exploits in the Bundesliga, having scored 28 league goals during the 2019/20 campaign, prior to moving west London.

Much like the "erratic" 27-year-old - as described by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor - David has also blossomed outside of England thus far, although his reliance on utilising his speed may not pay off in the Premier League, having been noted for his "directness" by ex-Arsenal man, Thierry Henry (CBS Sports, 22/02/2022, 19:45) - who also suggested not to "ask him to come to play or assist", as that doesn't appear to be his game.

For the £51m fee that has been suggested, Spurs may wish to acquire a more proven, all-round option to lead the line next term, with it yet to be seen if David could truly be a worthy successor to Kane at N17.