Tottenham Hotspur are already planning for life after Antonio Conte by identifying Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a top target for the summer transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which goalkeepers are Spurs targeting?

It has recently emerged that Tottenham are planning to sell captain Hugo Lloris at the end of the season, bringing the Frenchman's time at the club to an end after more than ten years, having arrived from Lyon in September 2012.

There has been speculation for the last few months regarding who could replace the 36-year-old, with Tottenham reportedly making contact with Raya's representatives back in January, in order to discuss a potential summer move. Other goalkeepers have been linked with moves to north London, including the likes of Andre Onana and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the latter likely to be available for way below his £88m release clause, owing to Valencia's present financial situation.

However, Spurs now appear to have set their sights on Brentford's shot-stopper, who is also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea. As per a report from Football Insider, the Spaniard is now one of the Lilywhites' top targets to replace Lloris, with the club eager to sign a new starting goalkeeper to replace Fraser Forster, who is currently standing in for the captain.

Tottenham's chances of being able to sign the 27-year-old may be increased by the fact Brentford are willing to accept offers of around £30m, given his current contract situation at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Daniel Levy seemingly very keen to have a new number one in place for any arriving permanent manager.

The two-time Spain international is entering the final year of his contract with the Bees, meaning this is their last real opportunity to cash in, rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Would David Raya be a good signing for Tottenham?

The Barcelona-born shot-stopper has been lauded as "sensational" by members of the media this season, which is no real surprise, given the level of his performances for Brentford, which have indicated he is ready to take the next step in his career.

No goalkeeper has made more saves than the former Blackburn Rovers man in the Premier League this term, weighing in with a total of 108, eight more than his nearest rival, highlighting the crucial role he has played in the Bees' shock push for the European places.

Tottenham undoubtedly need a new goalkeeper this summer, given that no player has made more errors leading to goals than Lloris in the top flight this term, and at 35, Forster is not a viable long-term replacement.

As such, Raya would be an excellent addition to the squad, and Spurs should move swiftly to ensure they win the race for his signature, in light of the interest from elsewhere.