Tottenham Hotspur are on the trail of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya; however, his current employers may prove to be stubborn over agreeing a potential fee for the Lilywhites target, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving David Raya?

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are set to approach Brentford to try and agree a fee to land goalkeeper Raya this summer, with Thomas Frank said to value him at around £40 million.

The report states that 27-year-old has one year left on his £25k-a-week contract at the Gtech Community Stadium and is attracting interest from Spurs and Manchester United.

90min claim that Tottenham are closing in on an agreement with regards to personal terms for Raya; however, both clubs are still far away concerning the valuation of the Spain international.

Brentford are open to selling Raya in the off-season, though it looks as if this stalemate could drag on for a while given Spurs' stance of not wanting to shell out £40 million to land the stopper.

talkSPORT understand that Raya is keen on a move to Tottenham as the Lilywhites try to find a replacement for veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Brentford's insistence on demanding a decent fee for the player could prove to be a 'cause of frustration' to Tottenham.

Jones told FFC: "I know that it seems like this story has moved on because it's been reported about the personal terms being okay, but the personal terms were never really going to be an issue for Brentford's goalkeeper joining Tottenham. Of course, like they can satisfy what he's looking for on a personal level. This is about reaching Brentford valuation and Brentford seem very, very stubborn on this; it's going to be a cause of frustration that they need to somehow overcome."

Would David Raya be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Raya has established himself as a highly regarded Premier League goalkeeper due to his safe handling and ability with his feet and would help Tottenham to get used to Ange Postecoglou's philosophy of playing out from the back.

In 2022/23, the 27-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for Brentford and amassed a respectable figure of 12 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

Raya also ranked in Brentford's top five most consistent performers during the campaign, earning an average match rating of 6.97/10 in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

As per FBRef, Raya obtained an impressive save percentage of 77.7% in the English top-flight, making him a safe pair of hands for the Bees as they stormed to a top ten finish.

Spurs will know that they need to replace somebody of the calibre Lloris possesses with an alternative of similar quality and Raya would certainly be a signing that would inspire the Lilywhites' faithful.