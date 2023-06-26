Tottenham Hotspur will feel that Brenford 'have to cave in at some point' regarding their valuation of goalkeeper David Raya, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving David Raya?

According to 90min, Spurs have communicated to Raya that they may be willing to walk away from a deal to sign him if Brentford don't lower their asking price for the Spain international.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is said to want around £40 million before he considers sanctioning Raya's departure, which has led Tottenham to evaluate potential alternatives in their hunt for a new goalkeeper, including Guglielmo Vicario, Robert Sanchez, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Gregor Kobel.

Football Insider claim that Manchester United could be ready to hijack Tottenham's attempt to bring Raya to north London this summer amid uncertainty over the future of David De Gea.

Red Devils' boss Erik Ten Hag is believed to be a big fan of Raya's ability to play out with the ball at his feet and is keen to offer him the opportunity to swap the Gtech Community Stadium for Old Trafford.

Capology understand that Raya earns around £25,000 per week at his current employers on a contract that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Tottenham will expect Brentford to 'cave in' over Raya's valuation at some point during the window.

Jones told FFC: "I think that they feel that Brentford have to cave in at some point and actually negotiate. Brentford can't be left with Raya on the bench next season. It's not helpful to anyone, and his value will drop anyway, so if he's not in the team, you might as well have sold him because he's not going to be £40 million at any point in the future. He's been quite diplomatic about it, to be fair to him."

Would David Raya be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Raya would be an intelligent pickup from Ange Postecoglou this summer as he looks to get his ducks in a row in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

In 2022/23, the 27-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for Brentford, managing to keep 12 clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As shown on WhoScored, Raya also features among Brentford's top five performers for his performances during the campaign, having achieved an average match rating of 6.97/10.

FBRef show that Raya was a reliable presence between the sticks for the Bees and racked up an impressive save percentage rate of 77.7%.

Despite this, it remains unclear whether Raya will end up at Tottenham this window as their pursuit of the stopper threatens to turn into a long-winded saga at Hotspur Way.