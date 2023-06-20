Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya may hold out on the Lilywhites' interest to see if any offers from a club in the Champions League arise for him, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving David Raya?

According to Football Insider, Manchester United may rival Tottenham in their pursuit of Raya this summer as they look to find a replacement for veteran stopper David de Gea.

The report states that both clubs are courting the £25k-a-week ace and he is said to have impressed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag due to his ability to play out with the ball at his feet.

90min have claimed that Spurs could walk away from the deal amid concerns over Brentford's asking price, which is believed to be around £40 million.

Raya is said to be keen on moving across London to join Tottenham; however, the north Londoners could be forced to turn their attention towards alternatives, with Giorgi Mamardashvili, Gregor Kobel, Robert Sanchez and Guglielmo Vicario all in their thoughts as Ange Postecoglou aims to get a long-term number one goalkeeper into the building.

Brentford have already added to their goalkeeping ranks by bringing in former Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken on a long-term contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown wouldn't be surprised if Raya was to hold off on joining Spurs to see if offers come in from clubs that will feature in the Champions League in 2023/24.

Brown told FFC: "I don't think personal terms will be an issue between Spurs and Raya, but I also don't think he's in a massive hurry to get this done. I think it suits him really to wait and see if a Champions League team comes in for him; there is a possibility that might happen."

How did David Raya fare for Brentford during the 2022/23 season?

Raya fared well for Brentford during the campaign just gone and it is unsurprising that he has attracted interest from high-level sides such as Tottenham and Manchester United due to his performances.

In 2022/23, the Spain international made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Bees and managed to keep 12 clean sheets in total, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Raya also achieved a save percentage rate of 77.7% in the Premier League, demonstrating his presence as a reliable figure between the sticks.

WhoScored show that Raya was Brentford's fifth-most consistent performer over the course of the term behind Ben Mee, Bryan Mbuemo, Ethan Pinnock and Ivan Toney, gaining an average match rating of 6.92/10.

Spurs could do with someone of Raya's ilk as their last line of defence; however, it remains to be seen whether they can close a deal to sign the Brentford goalkeeper this window.