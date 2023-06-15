Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to completing their first summer signing under Ange Postecogou in the form of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving David Raya?

As per Sky Sports, personal terms are not expected to be an issue for Raya as Tottenham look to find a new goalkeeper to replace veteran star Hugo Lloris.

Brentford value the Spain international at around £40 million; however, Spurs are reluctant to shell out such a fee given that he is out-of-contract at the Gtech Community Stadium in 2024.

The Telegraph understand that Manchester United are also in the hunt to sign Raya to compete with or replace David De Gea, though Tottenham are believed to be in 'pole position' to sign the 27-year-old.

Postecoglou is keen to add another figure between the sticks to the ranks and it is believed to be 'one of the most pressing priorities' for the Australian manager in N17.

talkSPORT understand that Raya is open to moving to Spurs and the Lilywhites are trying to convince Brentford to lower their price to sell one of their prize assets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has indicated that Tottenham are moving closer to signing Raya this summer in north London.

Romano said: "The agreement on personal terms with David Raya is almost done. They are negotiating with Brentford, so I think Tottenham have a good chance of finding a way.

"They will not pay £40million, so the price has to change. But I'm sure the conversation will take place soon."

Would David Raya be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Raya has established himself as a very competent Premier League goalkeeper who has garnered interest in his services due to his composure on the ball and safe handling.

In 2022/23, the 27-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for Brentford and managed to keep 12 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt.

Raya also appeared in WhoScored's top five most-consistent performers for Brentford for his exploits during the campaign, gaining an average match rating of 6.97/10 in the English top flight.

FBRef show that Raya recorded a 77.7% save percentage rate across the season, proving to be a reliable presence between the sticks for his current employers.

Tottenham need a new goalkeeper as they look to refresh their squad under Postecoglou ahead of next term and Raya would be a sensible signing that would excite the Lilywhites' faithful.