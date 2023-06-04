Tottenham Hotspur may elect to move on Davinson Sanchez this summer as they look to freshen up their squad, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Davinson Sanchez?

According to Antena 2 via TEAMtalk, Sevilla are keen on offering Sanchez an escape route from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer amid concerns the 26-year-old has over his level of playing time at the Lilywhites.

The report states that a fee of €20 million (£17.1 million) could be enough to secure the services of the Colombia international for Sevilla; however, it remains to be seen what type of money Spurs could recoup for the central defender.

Sanchez has had a nightmare season for Tottenham and was famously booed off the pitch after being substituted on and then off again in their 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth back in April, as per talkSPORT.

Cited by Football Insider, pundit Alan Hutton expects Sanchez to be moved on in the summer alongside a number of Tottenham's fringe players. The 38-year-old said in an interview: “The likes of Sanchez that have been there for a long period of time and it has not worked. It is the ideal opportunity, they are running their contracts down, to move them on and get other people in."

Capology understand that Sanchez earns around £65,000 per week on the books of Tottenham on a contract that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has said that he has heard of interest from Spain in Sanchez ahead of the transfer window opening for business.

Jones told FFC: "Davinson Sanchez has got potential to leave Tottenham and has a couple of clubs in Spain that are quite keen on him so that one could be something to look out for too."

How did Davinson Sanchez get on for Tottenham Hotspur in 2022/23?

Sanchez was mainly used as a rotational option this term for Spurs and didn't really get given an adequate amount of time to stake his claim for regular involvement on the pitch.

In total, the Colombia international managed to feature on 24 occasions for Tottenham across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored note that Sanchez achieved an average match rating of 6.47/10 for his exploits this campaign, ranking 17th out of Spurs' 29-man squad for performance consistency, indicating room for improvement.

In a summer that is likely to symbolise upheaval at Tottenham as they gear up for a new manager to be in place, letting Sanchez go may be the best option for all parties as they target an improved league finish in 2023/24.