Tottenham Hotspur are a club in a tight spot at the minute and will be happy that the 2022/23 campaign has come to an end to give them some respite as they continue to hunt for a new manager.

Ryan Mason is currently in caretaker charge of the Lilywhites and will be in the dugout for their last Premier League match of this term away to Leeds United, where Spurs need to win to stand any chance of securing continental qualification for the Europa Conference League.

In regard to their ongoing search for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is the latest name to rule himself out of contention for the role, as per BBC Sport, with the 44-year-old stating in an interview: "My wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year."

Sky Sports News have delivered an update on the state of play involving Tottenham, revealing on Twitter: "Tottenham will turn their attentions to Celtic's Ange Postecoglou, Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi, and Fulham's Marco Silva in their search for a new manager."

Although, a De Zerbi appointment does look unlikely, but you can never say never.

What's the latest news involving Roberto De Zerbi and what can he bring to Tottenham Hotspur?

The Sky Sports News claim details that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is 'under consideration' for the 'vacant role at Tottenham', someone who journalist Paul Brown thinks would be a good appointment for Spurs as they look to bring some stability to N17.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Brown said when asked about potential candidates to replace Conte at the helm: "I think Spurs need a young, hungry manager who can come in and start again and remove some of the baggage at the club. Bring through some of the young players they have there, change the style, focus, ethos and build something slowly. Thomas Frank, I think, would certainly tick some of those boxes and I'm surprised they haven't approached Brentford about interviewing him. De Zerbi also has received huge praise in the last couple of weeks, quite rightly so. I think he's also someone Spurs should seriously look at, you'd have to ask the question whether he would take the job after doing such good work at Brighton, frankly, but he certainly is someone they should go for I think in my opinion."

In the case of De Zerbi, there is no doubt that he would help to lift spirits around The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium His debut campaign in English football has been excellent, as the Italian has managed to successfully guide the Seagulls to Europa League qualification for the first time in their history.

As per BBC Sport, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given some extremely high praise to the 43-year-old, stating: "Roberto is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years." He then added: "There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique.

"I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time. He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time. They deserve completely the success they have."

De Zerbi prefers to operate in a possession-based style and build attacking phases from deep, something that involves his players being brave in possession. His high-pressing mantra is another quality that would surely make him an ideal candidate for the Tottenham job and would excite the Lilywhites' faithful, as per Coaches Voice.

He is also a skilled developer of young talent and has allowed the likes of Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson, Facundo Buonanotte and Deniz Undav to sparkle this season.

Of course, one key priority for any incoming Spurs boss this summer will be trying to help keep Harry Kane at the club, who has registered 30 goals and five assists in 48 appearances this campaign, as per Transfermarkt. Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are all said to be sniffing around the £200k-a-week ace, whose deal in north London expires in 2024; nevertheless, it is believed that Daniel Levy will be a tough man to do business with and may even be willing to let him run his contract down at Spurs.

That can't be allowed to happen for several reasons. However, appointing someone like De Zerbi may be able to increase their chances of keeping the England international around for a longer period of time.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk boss is highly thought of in footballing circles and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also complimented his managerial style following Brighton's 6-0 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, as per BBC Sport via The Argus, saying: “Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend that I have ever seen in my life, I have to say. Mr De Zerbi, wow! That was incredible."

Indeed, the fact that he's so highly-rated and has worked wonders at Brighton, which Kane will have seen playing in the same league, could turn his head should Levy manage to somehow land him.

Tottenham need some clear guidance in the dugout heading into next term and De Zerbi would be an ambitious appointment that would get plenty of optimism flowing following a period of turbulence on and off the field.