Ange Postecoglou has changed the narrative. Admittedly, it was all a bit negative for Tottenham Hotspur throughout the first few weeks of the 2024/25 campaign, with successive Premier League defeats against Newcastle United and arch-rivals Arsenal spoiling the mood after an impressive pre-season and summer transfer window.

Now, though, this latest Spurs iteration have come into their own, winning each of their past five matches and perhaps claiming the victory of Postecoglou's tenure so far after dispatching Manchester United away from home last weekend.

Now, before the October international break, Tottenham must throw everything at defeating Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast, trailing first-placed Liverpool by eight points and Arsenal and Manchester City by seven after Saturday's results.

New Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler, aged only 31, enjoyed a blistering start to life at the AMEX and won August's Premier League Manager of the Month award, though the Seagulls have failed to win each of their past three outings, drawing three.

Tottenham are brimming with confidence, though they will have to wage battle without their talisman, their captain.

Spurs team news vs Brighton

He's missed their past two matches, and skipper Heung-min Son will be sidelined once again for Tottenham's trip to the South Coast, meaning Timo Werner may reprise his role on the left flank once more, with Wilson Odobert still out.

Mikey Moore has got fans gushing after his emphatic start to life in Postecoglou's first team. The 17-year-old is tipped for big things and garnered praise for his display against Ferencvaros in midweek, but he must not be overloaded with action and expectation at this fledgling phase.

Tottenham's craggy-faced manager is anticipated to ring the changes though, having unleashed four teenagers - including Moore - from the outset in the Europa League.

Radu Dragusin is available after his European suspension, though Destiny Udogie is a fitness doubt and a late call must be made on whether he can play, let alone start.

One of Djed Spence or Ben Davies would be considered to step in, but Postecoglou might be tempted to go down a different track and unleash Micky van de Ven in a make-shift role.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Why Micky van de Ven should start at left-back

Hürzeler deserves some praise, so let's give him some. The Premier League's youngest-ever manager had some big boots to fill in those of Roberto De Zerbi, but he's successfully inculcated the tactical plan that worked so well with St. Pauli in Germany.

Back in June, after Hürzeler's appointment, Bundesliga 2 expert Matthew Karagich remarked that "they don't want to just beat you, they want to destroy you."

It's an aggressive and possession-centric approach, to be sure, and one that has slotted into the Seagulls' way of life, tinkering at the existing prototype and shaping it to his own design.

Premier League 2024/25: Possession Stats Rank Team Games played Possession (%) 1. Manchester City 7 64.5% 2. Tottenham Hotspur 6 62.8% 3. Brighton & Hove Albion 6 61.5% 4. Southampton 7 60.2% 5. Liverpool 7 58.7% Stats via FBref

Brighton like to dominate their fixtures, but so too do Tottenham, which hints at a curious battle of control. Van de Ven could be a brilliant outlet to assert authority in this regard, replacing Udogie with an athletic approach to wide defending, all the while retaining his sharp defensive qualities.

Let's break it down. Van de Ven has already claimed two assists from six Premier League matches this season, notably carving Manchester United open last weekend with a devastating run across the pitch to serve up the red-hot Brennan Johnson.

It's no wonder the Dutchman is the fastest player ever recorded in the Premier League, quite patent upon watching the wheels turn. It will also come as little surprise that he ranks among the top 13% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Successful take-ons occur when a player dribbles past an opponent, retaining possession until the sequence has concluded.

Van de Ven has also demonstrated a level of ball retention that is crucial for the fluency of Postecoglou's system, completing 93% of his passes in the top flight this year but also averaging 0.4 key passes per game, speaking of natural-born creativity that coexists with his command and composure.

He's one of the most unique talents out there and showcased on several occasions toward the backend of the 2023/24 season that he can successfully moonlight in a wide role, dominating against Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League term.

Micky van de Ven vs Sheffield United (19/05/2024) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Touches 86' Accurate passes 64/70 (91%) Long balls 3 (1) Dribbles (completed) 1 (1) Total duels (won) 7 (4) Stats via Sofascore

Penning his post-match thoughts after that match, fooball.london's Alasdair Gold wrote: 'Named at left-back once again and played a key role in Kulusevski's opener after winning the ball down the touchline before playing it inside. Almost found himself on the scoresheet just prior to Porro's strike as the ball was cleared against him and it forced Foderingham to tip the ball wide of the post. Fared well at left-back.'

Still only 23, Van de Ven has so much more to offer down N17, and while he's not perfect, the Netherlands international offers a skillset that, quite simply, scant few others across the continent can mimic, let alone match.

Brighton will look to overpower and subdue Tottenham's threat in the Premier League this afternoon, but with Van de Ven stepping in for Udogie, a sixth successive victory in all competitions might just be on the cards for the visitors.