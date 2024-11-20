For the second international break in a row, Tottenham Hotspur entered the two-week layoff with a defeat after losing 2-1 to newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The previous break saw them enter the period after a collapse against Brighton, which saw Spurs lose the game 3-2 despite leading the hosts by two goals at the break.

Ange Postecoglou will want his side to once again bounce back upon the return to Premier League action at the weekend, as they aim to secure a place in the top four at the end of the season.

Whilst most of the players have been away with their respective nations, the Aussie would have had time to work with the squad to try and resurrect their recent fortunes on the pitch.

However, some of the players have been able to start for the country in recent days and have started potentially allowing them to return to club football with a bang.

Spurs players who starred on the international stage

Winger Brennan Johnson has enjoyed a successful start to the season, scoring in six consecutive Spurs matches at one point, after deactivating his social media account following abuse early on in the campaign.

He’s since starred for Wales under Craig Bellamy, producing an excellent display in the 4-1 win over Iceland last night.

The 23-year-old registered a goal and an assist in the win, single-handedly securing the three points in the UEFA Nations League, achieving promotion to the next group.

The winger also completed 24 passes, achieving a 100% success rate with the two dribbles he attempted whilst winning eight duels - the most of any player in the meeting.

Ben Davies also impressed in the same fixture, making seven clearances and winning four duels as he played a crucial role within the backline, with the Spurs duo having an impact at both ends of the pitch.

It could allow the 31-year-old to regain his starting role under Postecoglou after only featuring for 29 league minutes throughout the entire campaign.

However, it was another first-team member that caught the eye for his nation, making a huge impact on their victory last night.

Spurs star drops perfect 10/10 display for his country

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski has often featured in a central role under Postecoglou for Spurs, with Johnson taking his place off the right-hand side.

The 24-year-old has registered two goals and two assists in the league so far this campaign, taking to his new role like a duck to water and cementing his place in the heart of the side.

He continued his good form for Sweden during the current international break, starting in the 6-0 thumping over Azerbaijan last night.

Kulusevski once again featured in a central role, taking his game to the next level, scoring twice and providing one assist for the in-form Viktor Gyokeres who bagged four goals for himself.

Apart from his goal contributions, he also produced some impressive numbers, helping Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side secure a third straight victory.

Dejan Kulusevski vs Azerbaijan Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 113 Goals 2 Assists 1 Passes completed 56/68 (82%) Dribbles completed 4/4 Key passes 8 Fouls won 4 Duels won 9 Stats via Sofascore

The Spurs ace registered an immense total of 113 touches during the win, completing 82% of the passes that he attempted, whilst achieving a 100% success rate with his dribbles.

Kulusevski also completed eight key passes and won nine duels as he made an impact at both ends of the field during the victory.

As a result of his superb display, the midfielder was handed a perfect 10/10 match rating by Sofascore - the highest of any player on the pitch along with the four-goal Gyokeres.

Spurs fans will be hoping that he can maintain his excellent form when they face champions Manchester City on Saturday evening.