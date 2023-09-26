Tottenham Hotspur remain firmly in the mix at the top of the table following a remarkable start to life under new boss Ange Postecoglou, with the Greek-Aussie still yet to taste defeat in his opening six Premier League games in charge.

The former Celtic coach notably oversaw a positive 2-2 draw away to bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday, with a typically clinical brace from long-serving legend, Heung-min Son, having secured a deserved point for the visitors at the Emirates.

No longer aided by his former partner-in-crime, Harry Kane, Son showed he has the ability and the quality to be Spurs' new talisman moving forward, having taken his tally to five league goals for the season already - half of what he achieved in the whole of last season.

That's not to suggest that the north Londoners are simply a one-man show, however, with summer signing James Maddison also helping to shoulder the attacking burden in the absence of Kane, the former Leicester City man laying on both assists for the South Korean sensation at the weekend.

The division's Player of the Month for August has made a stunning start to life at N17 and has arguably been the "signing of the summer" - according to TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole - with two goals and four assists to his name already this season.

James Maddison's game by numbers vs Arsenal 78 minutes played 43 touches Two assists Three key passes 7/12 ground duels won Three fouls won 86% pass accuracy rate 7.7 match rating

Stats via Sofascore

Such an instrumental performance from the 26-year-old was somewhat tainted as he was forced off with injury late on, with both Postecoglou and supporters facing a nervous wait to see if the playmaker will be fit to feature at home to Liverpool this weekend.

What is the latest on Maddison's injury?

The England international was withdrawn in the closing stages - alongside Son - against Mikel Arteta's men, with reports suggesting that he is set to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of the damage, after jarring his knee in the second half on Sunday.

Although the Coventry-born maestro was able to play on following that nasty-looking incident after receiving treatment, it remains to be seen if it is merely a minor issue, or something that could rule him out for an extended period.

According to football.london, the player himself is said to have been feeling 'positive' regarding his knee after the game and was seen moving normally following his post-match media duties, thus raising hopes that he will not be enduring a spell on the treatment table.

Even so, that momentary concern over Maddison exposed a major 'short-term issue' for Postecoglou - as per the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick - with regard to the lack of 'squad depth', with there seemingly a dearth of options to replace the former Norwich City man if he is to be sidelined, be it now or at another occasion.

Who could replace James Maddison at Tottenham?

With the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all more likely to operate in a deep-lying berth, the only obvious candidate to step into Maddison's shoes is Giovani Lo Celso, albeit with the Argentine having endured his own injury woes of late.

Even if the Argentine was available for selection there are likely to be doubts over whether he can perform on a consistent basis in the Premier League, having spent the last 18 months out on loan at La Liga side, Villarreal.

The 27-year-old - who signed for Spurs back in 2019 following prior stints at Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain - has hardly set the world alight when he has been seen in Lilywhite in recent times, scoring just eight goals and contributing only six assists in 86 games in all competitions to date.

With Maddison already almost eclipsing that tally of assists from just seven appearances, Lo Celso doesn't appear to be the man who can provide quality service to the likes of Son and Dejan Kulusevski, hence the need to potentially look elsewhere to find a solution.

A possible dream, "creative force" - as hailed by journalist Alasdair Gold - could have presented itself in the form of teen superstar, Jamie Donley, with the 18-year-old currently shining in the academy ranks.

How good is Jamie Donley?

The Northern Ireland-born, England youth international had previously been touted as the 'new Harry Kane' after rising up through the age groups at Hotspur Way, proving himself to be "a natural finisher", according to journalist Josh Bunting.

Despite potentially having the goalscoring credentials to succeed the 30-year-old in the first-team ranks - having previously netted 26 goals in just 40 games at U18 level - the youngster has thrived in a number ten berth of late, ensuring he could be the perfect understudy to Maddison when required.

Lauded as a "fantastic young talent" who is "comfortable driving with the ball", in the words of Bunting, the Antrim native is a real master at providing that creative link between midfield and attack, showcased by the delightful assist that he provided for Alfie Devine against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Youth League last term.

As for the current campaign, the exciting diamond - who has 17 goals and assists to his name in just 31 games for the U21s - has already contributed seven assists in just six games so far this term.

That includes a record of six assists in just five Premier League 2 appearances, while Donley also starred in the recent EFL Trophy triumph over Colchester United, scoring twice and contributing one assist in that 5-0 thrashing.

Such an "outstanding" showing - as hailed by youth coach Wayne Burnett - has indicated that the elegant left-footer can thrive against senior opposition, having also put himself about defensively after winning 11 ground duels, including making seven tackles.

Evidently something of an all-rounder, it would be no surprise if young Donley is handed his first-team bow before too long, having been described by podcaster Chris Miller as the "closest thing to Maddison" in the Spurs ranks at present.

With Postecoglou already putting his faith in the youthful pairing of Destiny Udogie and Sarr this season, the next step is to promote one of the club's emerging academy talents as the campaign progresses.