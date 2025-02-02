Tottenham Hotspur secured their first Premier League win since the 15th of December with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Brentford this afternoon.

An own goal from Vitaly Janelt and a lovely finish from substitute Pape Matar Sarr secured all three points for Ange Postecoglou’s side, relieving some of the pressure on the Aussie.

Whilst their chances of securing automatic qualification for European football this season appear all but over, it’s crucial that Spurs produce similar displays between now and the end of the campaign to keep the points ticking over.

The performance is evident that the squad is capable of producing impressive displays despite the current injury crisis, with the level produced now expected by the supporters on a consistent basis.

Numerous players impressed during the victory, cementing their places in the side and staking their claim for a regular spot even when the regulars return to first-team action.

Spurs' star performers against Brentford

Rodrigo Bentancur started at the base of the midfield for Postecoglou’s side, offering a deep-lying option to allow Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski to operate in more advanced roles.

The Uruguayan excelled in his 90-minute display, winning 100% of the tackles he entered, making a staggering seven clearances and 10 recoveries - helping the backline maintain a vital clean sheet.

He also completed 92% of the passes he attempted, whilst being successful with 100% of his attempted dribbles - producing an all-round brilliant display and one to remember.

As for Djed Spence, he continues to get better week after week in the first team, albeit featuring in a somewhat unnatural left-back role - but you wouldn’t know given how impressive he’s been of late.

Today was no different, winning three tackles, 80% of his duels, before completing all three dribbles, looking a threat at both ends of the pitch for Ange - certainly nailing down the full-back position given his recent outings.

The same can’t be said for one player who failed to impress from the start, highlighting the need for investment from the hierarchy on deadline day.

Spurs player showed why Levy has to spend on deadline day

Brazilian Richarlison was handed his fourth consecutive start under Ange on Sunday, looking to provide the goals in the absence of Dominic Solanke who remains sidelined through injury.

The 27-year-old has already scored once since his own return to action, finding the net against former side Everton, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park a couple of weeks ago.

Given the nature of the injury crisis in North London, he’s been catapulted back into first-team action, but has ultimately failed to provide the out-and-out nature of a centre-forward in the Aussie’s system.

Today was no different, once again failing to find the back of the net, eventually being replaced by youngster Dane Scarlett with just over ten minutes left in proceedings.

Richarlison failed to register a single effort on target, whilst also being dispossessed in all three of his efforts to take the ball past any of the opposition defenders.

Richarlison's stats for Spurs against Brentford Statistics Tally Minutes played 79 Touches 35 Shots taken 1 Successful dribbles 0/3 (0%) Possession lost 11x Duels won 9/21 (42%) Fouls committed 2 Stats via SofaScore

He also lost possession 11 times from 35 touches which was two fewer touches than Kinksy while he won just nine of the 21 duels he entered during his 79-minute display on the pitch - looking far too wasteful and unable to make the ball stick at the end of the field.

As a result of his display, Richarlison was handed a 6/10 match rating by The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick, the second-lowest rating of any player who started the clash across the capital.

However, his subsequent showing highlights the need for added reinforcements on deadline day, with new attackers needed to offer that continuous threat within the final third.

Mathys Tel has been the name most linked with a move to North London, but after his rejection, it’s pivotal owner Daniel Levy dips back into the market before the end of the window to give Ange the tools needed to succeed.

The arrival of Kevin Danso is a huge positive, but the Brazilian’s display at the Gtech today is evidence that more star quality is needed at the focal end to push the club in the right direction after their recent injury issues.