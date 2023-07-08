Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to revive their interest in Roma star, Paulo Dybala, with the World Cup-winning gem potentially in line for an exit from the Italian outfit this summer.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

According to Correire dello Sport - via Sports Witness - the Lilywhites, as well as both Chelsea and Manchester United, are believed to be following the 29-year-old 'with great attention', amid the uncertainty regarding his long-term future at the Stadio Olimpico.

As per the report, despite having only signed for the Serie A outfit on a free transfer from rivals Juventus last term, the 38-cap Argentina international could be on his way ahead of next season, with his current deal including a bargain €12m (£10m) release clause that can be triggered by foreign clubs.

That minimal fee has evidently caught the interest of the north Londoners who have long held an interest in the 5 foot 10 playmaker, having attempted to sign the one-time Palermo man back in the summer of 2019.

How good is Paulo Dybala?

Former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho - who is now in charge of the Rome giants - will no doubt be ruing the presence of that buy-out clause in Dybala's contract, with the experienced ace having established himself as a leading figure for I Giallorossi during his debut season at the club last time out.

The left-footed dynamo did have his struggles with injury during the 2022/23 campaign, although was still able to rack up 18 goals and eight assists in 38 games in all competitions, leading the charge to the Europa League final with five goals in 11 games in that continental competition.

That standout form led Roma legend Francesco Totti to hail the marksman as "special" as well as describing him as a "phenomenon", with the club evidently keen to ensure that their prize asset does not seek to secure a swift exit over the coming weeks.

As for Spurs, the signing of Dybala could represent a perfect deal for manager Ange Postecoglou, with the £116k-per-week ace said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with the club's recent summer signing, James Maddison - according to FBref.

That likeness between the Argentine and Maddison - who contributed ten goals and nine assists in the Premier League last term - is apparent due to their creative brilliance, with Dybala ranking in the top 7% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions, while the Englishman ranks in the top 13% in that regard.

In Serie A last term, Mourinho's main man notably created 12 big chances and averaged 2.1 key passes per game from his 25 league appearances as a sign of ability to provide quality service to the front line, with Maddison enjoying a remarkable similar record after also creating 12 big chances from his 30 league outings, while averaging 2.3 key passes per game.

Although Dybala has typically been deployed as a second striker of late, there may be a desire for Postecoglou to utilise his talents in an advanced midfield berth in his preferred 4-3-3 system, with the former Leicester City ace taking on that other playmaking role in the centre of the park.

To have two real dynamic weapons at his disposal would be a mouthwatering prospect for the ex-Celtic boss, with it seemingly hard to turn down the chance to land such a classy and experienced figure on the cheap.