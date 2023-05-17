The major priority for Tottenham Hotspur this summer will be on finding a new permanent manager ahead of next season, although the Lilywhites will also have to begin thinking about potential new recruits in order to bolster the current squad.

According to reports in Spain, one man who could well be a possible target for the north London outfit is Crystal Palace sensation, Eberechi Eze, with the piece suggesting that the 24-year-old is valued at around €30m (£26m).

The former Queen's Park Rangers playmaker - who made the move to Selhurst Park on a £20m deal back in 2020 - has enjoyed another standout campaign with the Eagles, with the Daily Mail only recently claiming that the exciting talent is in contention for a senior England call-up.

There does appear a need for Spurs to bolster their attacking options amid the growing uncertainty surrounding Dejan Kulusevski's long-term future at N17, with claims in Italy suggesting that the Premier League side may not sign the on-loan Juventus man on a permanent basis.

Would Eze be a good signing for Spurs?

A player capable of genuine moments of "magic" - as previously hailed by ex-teammate Christian Benteke - Eze has evidently put himself on the radar of Daniel Levy and co due to his impressive recent form, having now scored ten goals and provided three assists in 36 top-flight games this season.

The fleet-footed dynamo has been particularly electric in recent weeks after scoring six goals in just his last seven league games, including a clinical brace during Saturday's 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Such an impact has seen the £30k-per-week magician earn notable praise from teammate Joel Ward in the aftermath of that comfortable triumph over the Cherries, with the experienced defender stating:

"Ebs’ quality is incredible, with what he does on the ball, the way he manipulates it and the way he just seems to glide over the pitch – it’s mesmerising at times."

While capable of playing on the flanks, the one-time Wycombe Wanderers loanee has particularly thrived in a central midfield berth this season after scoring eight times in just 13 games in that role, ensuring he offers a great deal of versatility to any potential suitor.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, it may be of interest that Eze is said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities with Arsenal skipper, Martin Odegaard, according to FBref, with the two men both offering a real creative spark in the centre of the pitch.

That likeness between the pair is showcased by the fact that they can simply glide forward with the ball at their feet, with Eze ranking in the top 15% among his European peers for progressive carries, while Odegaard ranks in the top 14% in that regard.

The two men also possess a real willingness to impact proceedings in the final third as the Palace ace ranks in the top 12% for touches in the attacking penalty area, while the Gunners maestro ranks in the top 2% in that same metric.

While it may pain Spurs supporters to admit, Odegaard has been a truly immense presence at the Emirates this season having contributed 15 goals and eight assists in the league alone for Mikel Arteta's side, with the Lilywhites likely wishing to have their own version of the impactful Norwegian.

With the signing of Eze, however, Levy could well find Tottenham's answer to the former Real Madrid man, such is their likeness.