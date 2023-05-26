Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Peterborough United sensation, Ronnie Edwards, having previously been linked with a move for the youngster last summer.

What's the latest on Edwards to Tottenham?

According to Football League World, the Lilywhites - as well as West Ham United - are believed to have been watching the 20-year-old for 'some time', with an exit from London Road said to be potentially on the cards for the promising centre-back following the League One side's failure to secure promotion.

This follows a previous report from the Daily Mail last summer which claimed that the north London outfit and fellow Premier League side, Crystal Palace were set to battle it out for the 5 foot 11 ace, with a fee of around £15m having been mooted.

The Sun also noted in the past that Sir Alex Ferguson had urged his former club Manchester United to make a move for the Harlow-born starlet, with that further indication of just how highly-regarded Edwards is.

Who is Ronnie Edwards?

The £2.7k-per-week defender - who joined his current side from Barnet back in 2020 - is regarded as an "incredible talent", according to manager Darren Ferguson, with the Scotsman also hailing his precocious gem as "easily the best young player I’ve managed".

Also described as a "Rolls Royce" by Peterborough chairman, Barry Fry, the England U20 international has been a leading figure for the lower-league side of late despite his relative youth, having kept 15 clean sheets in 42 league games this season, while also averaging two tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game.

That stellar impact has unsurprisingly sparked interest from Levy and co, with there a potential for young Edwards to be the next EFL star to make the jump up to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of compatriot and fellow defender, John Stones.

In the case of the latter man, the 28-year-old began life lower down the footballing pyramid at hometown club, Barnsley, before being snapped up on a £3m deal by Everton at the age of just 18 in 2013.

That move to Goodison Park quickly proved fruitful as the 6 foot 2 ace went on to make 95 appearances for the Toffees over the next three years, with former boss Roberto Martinez describing him as "potentially the best centre-back that England has ever produced" in 2015.

A £47.5m move to Manchester City soon followed in the summer of 2016, with Stones having gone on to claim five Premier League titles since then under Pep Guardiola, notably being praised for his "magnificent" form this season, according to BT Sport pundit, Rio Ferdinand.

Following his relatively humble beginnings at Oakwell, the 66-cap gem is now a key figure for both club and country, with young Edwards no doubt hoping he can emulate that feat if he is to seal his own top-flight move this summer.

Having seen the success that Stones has achieved at the Etihad of late, Spurs may well be keen to find their own version of the City star with the capture of the emerging Peterborough wonderkid.