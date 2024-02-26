Whilst the Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham Hotspur has started strong, the issue of squad depth has left many fans eager for their side to dip into the transfer market this summer.

Spurs' search for a new winger

Injuries to Brennan Johnson and Manor Solomon as well as Son Heung-min departing on international duty left Postecoglou with little reinforcements out wide for much of the winter period. The loan signing of Timo Werner offered some support, however the striker by trade was never going to be the long term solution to the problem for the Premier League side.

After a deal for Antonio Nusa failed to come to fruition in January, Spurs have remained on the hunt for a new wide man. The North London outfit have been linked to both Wolves' Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, however the price tags of these players may be slightly higher than what Daniel Levy is willing to fork out.

Rather than going for continental wonderkids, it is now reported that Levy will be looking closer to home as Spurs lead the race for one of the Championship's most promising talents.

Spurs lead race for Philogene

As reported by TEAMtalk, sources close to the deal have said that Spurs are leading the race to secure the services of Hull City winger, Jaden Philogene. The outlet have confirmed that the North London club have been keeping a close eye on the player and are now prepared to swoop in after deals for other targets have fallen through.

Philogene joined the Tigers this summer in a £5million deal from Aston Villa. Since arriving in East Yorkshire, the 22-year-old has been electric, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in just twenty games.

Jaden Philogene Championship 23/24 Stats Total Hull City Rank Goals 8 1st Assists 6 1st Attempted Take-Ons 59 1st Shots on Target 28 1st Progressive Carries 103 1st All stats from fbref

Whilst Philogene has been making an impression in black and amber for most of the season, the England youth international caught the attention of the wider footballing world with a spectacular goal in a 2-1 victory over Rotherham United earlier this month.

It was this goal that left Hull manager Liam Rosenior singing his player's praises telling the club website:

“Ridiculous. His ability is something we missed for a long time. He’s only going to get better with the more games he plays." “It’s not just his goal or his showreel moments, it’s his energy levels he gives the team – he works so hard. “He’s got real belief he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game. Jaden’s was one of many really good performances.”

After only paying £5million for him last summer, it is clear that Hull will be in for some serious profit if Philogene is to depart this summer. Upon leaving Villa, a £15million buyback clause was agreed however, it was revealed by the Hull ownership that this only applies if the two clubs are in the same league.

This means that if Spurs are to launch a bid, Villa will only have priority if they match the other club's offer. With Villa's FPP issues well publicised, the club may be reluctant to enter a bidding war this summer, giving Spurs the opportunity to get their man.