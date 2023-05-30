Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has claimed that Harry Kane wants to "stay" amid speculation about his potential exit.

What did Emerson Royal say about Harry Kane?

Will Kane leave Spurs this summer? It's arguably the most-discussed transfer rumour in England over the past few months.

From TV pundits to strangers at the pub, you've probably heard nearly everyone who follows football offer their opinion on the matter at some point.

Even Kane has had to address the situation recently. Indeed, after scoring twice against Leeds United on the final day of the season, he told BT Sport (via Manchester Evening News): "It is part and parcel of being a footballer [speculation about leaving] especially when you are at the top of your game.

"I have focused on this season and helping the team as much as possible. I am just looking forward to a nice break and some games with England."

Well, his Tottenham teammate Emerson has now potentially provided a little bit of insider information when speaking to the press.

He said (via Football Daily) “Top [player], for me, he’s number one in this position. I'm so happy for him.

"He wants to stay with us. I want to play with him for a long time.”

Why would Kane stay at Spurs?

Kane is currently on £200k-p/w at Tottenham and his current deal expires in 2024. It's been reported that he may not sign a new deal and simply leave for free in 12 months' time.

However, he could also push for a move this summer with Manchester United heavily linked. 90min claims he is the club's "top transfer target".

Of course, this might be tempting as he's not getting any younger (turning 30 this July) and is still yet to win a major trophy in his career.

Some with connections to Sputs even think he should leave. Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp said (via Manchester Evening News): "It feels at the moment that Tottenham is a shambles.

"They can't seem to get a manager. If you were Harry Kane with one year to go, this is the time to leave.

"He has to push now because Man United might get somebody else. He missed out on Man City a few years ago when he wasn't allowed to leave, right now it feels like he needs to push."

However, if Emerson does indeed have some inside information, perhaps Kane isn't looking to go just yet.

This could make sense too because if he sticks around for one more year he can then leave for free next summer.