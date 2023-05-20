Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has endured an inconsistent season like many of his teammates as the Lilywhites have struggled to deal with the expectations bestowed upon them.

Pedro Porro had displaced the Brazilian in the Spurs' starting line-up until recently, though Royal has since won his place back in the side and could have a big impact come 2023/24.

What's the latest news involving Emerson Royal?

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to Football FanCast, has predicted that Royal could have a renaissance in north London next term under a new manager, telling FFC: "I know what they're thinking, will it be three at the back, will it be four at the back [under a new manager], but if he can be adaptable to that, then he could become a big player for Tottenham and start to produce the types of performances that Tottenham fans would have hoped to see more of."

As per The Evening Standard, the 24-year-old demonstrated that he has a role to play looking ahead for Spurs against Crystal Palace earlier this month, operating admirably in a back three, something which drew praise from caretaker boss Ryan Mason.

Mason said after the game: “He was outstanding. I thought the whole team without the ball worked hard, they worked together. And obviously Eme has had a period out. But I trust him. We trust him. And I thought today he did a very good job along with the rest of the players on the pitch.”

90min have cited that there have been suggestions from Royal's agent and father, Emerson Zulu, that he could be set to leave north London this summer, as he said in an interview with the Charla Podcast: "We believe it's time for him to take a bigger leap and to go to a team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid."

In total, the £40k-a-week ace has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this campaign, registering two goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Does Emerson Royal have a future at Tottenham Hotspur?

Royal should have a future at Tottenham and he has all of the tools for a new manager to come in and make him a key player in north London moving forward.

The 24-year-old is hardworking, adaptable and has definitely raised his game since the arrival of positional rival Porro in January. WhoScored notes that Royal has been competent in the tackle this season, averaging around two successful challenges per match in the Premier League.

Earlier this year, talkSPORT pundit and former Tottenham man Jamie O'Hara took the time to praise the Brazil international due to his upturn in form, saying: “Emerson Royal. All of a sudden, he’s had the kick up the backside that he needs and he looks like a decent player. Porro has come in and he’s thought I need to step up here and play some decent football and he looks alright now you know.”

FBRef details that Royal also ranks in the top 6% of full-backs across Europe's top five divisions for clearances over the last 365 days, having made 3.25 per 90 minutes in total.

In the Premier League, the Sao Paulo-born defender, who was labelled as "dreadful", has managed to complete 33 accurate long balls, illustrating that he can also contribute to offensive passages of play efficiently.

Yes, Royal still has some aspects of his game that he needs to work on; nevertheless, there is a big opportunity for him to show Spurs' prospective new manager that he can fight for the jersey as a starter next campaign.