Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an approach for out-of-work boss Luis Enrique, with the former Spain head coach among the candidates to fill the managerial void in north London.

What's the latest on Enrique to Spurs?

According to the Telegraph, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has already 'made contact' with the 53-year-old regarding the prospect of taking charge next season, with a successor to former boss Antonio Conte yet to be named with the end of the season fast approaching.

The report suggests that despite those talks with the Spaniard, however, there has been no update regarding any 'significant progress', with the Lilywhites also looking at Feyenoord tactician, Arne Slot.

In the case of Enrique, there have been previous claims that the Gijon-native - who left his post with La Roja following the World Cup in Qatar - could well help to tempt Tottenham talisman Harry Kane to stay put at N17.

Would Luis Enrique be a good appointment for Spurs?

The north London outfit only recently suffered a blow after reported target Xabi Alonso revealed his desire to stay put at current side, Bayer Leverkusen, with the 41-year-old having been hailed as a "forward-thinking" manager who could well have brought "fresh ideas" to the club, as per journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Moving for Alonso's compatriot in the form of Enrique could well prove something of an upgrade, however, with the latter man arguably a far more successful and experienced coach.

Lauded as the "perfect" manager by former Barcelona teammate, Pep Guardiola in the past, the one-time Celta Vigo and Roma boss has proven himself capable of claiming silverware throughout his managerial career to date, memorably winning the treble back in 2015 during his time at Camp Nou.

That stunning 2014/15 campaign ultimately saw the 4-3-3 boss named as FIFA World Coach of the Year, with it likely to prove a real coup if Spurs can tempt such a high-profile figure to join them this summer.

That wealth of winning experience is in stark contrast to that of Alonso, with the exciting, up-and-coming coach having managed just over 30 games at senior level to date, after taking charge of the Bundesliga outfit in October.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder certainly has "all the conditions to be a very good coach" - according to Jose Mourinho - although Tottenham may be craving a more ready-made figure, like Enrique, who can make an impact immediately.

As ex-Anfield star Luis Garcia stated earlier this year, Enrique "has got everything to be a success" in north London, with the 44-year-old going on to state that:

“He’s got that energy, he’s got that attitude. He’s ready to fight, I think he’s got the experience to build something very unique there at Tottenham so he could be a fantastic choice."

As such, while it may have been frustrating to see Alonso snub the chance of a return to England, Enrique would certainly be a fine alternative and upgrade for Levy.