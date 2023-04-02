Tottenham Hotspur will need to pay around £26m to land mooted transfer target Enzo Le Fee this summer, according to reports...

What's the latest on Spurs' interest in Enzo Le Fee?

In recent weeks, the north London outfit have been named as one of the many Premier League teams thought to be monitoring the FC Lorient midfielder, with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Leicester City keen admirers, per 90min.

Now, reports out of France - via Foot Mercato - suggest that it'll take a bid of between €25m (£22m) and €30m (£26m) to sign him during the off-season, whilst some German clubs are also interested in his signature.

Le Fee has already admitted that it is time to leave Les Merlus after a 15-year association with the club, though there could be quite an intense transfer battle for the 23-year-old gem in the near future.

What would Enzo Le Fee bring to Spurs?

The Lilywhites have long lacked a creative midfielder capable of pulling the strings in the final third, often relying on the exploits of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to provide for themselves, and each other.

Dejan Kulusevski, who arrived from Juventus in January 2022, had started to alleviate that problem but it's only natural that his level has come back down to earth after such a sensational start to life in N17.

Further back, particularly in the absence of injured dynamo Rodrigo Bentancur, Spurs have lacked that maestro-like presence, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp hardly renowned for their playmaking abilities.

Le Fee has been delivering at a very consistent and eye-catching level over the past year, ranking very favourably amongst fellow midfielders across Europe's 'big five' divisions. Indeed, he sits among the top 6% for expected assisted goals (xGA) and shot-creating actions per 90, as well as the top 3% for successful take-ons and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

Not only is he getting on the ball and finding the right passes but he's also confident enough to carry the ball forward, something that is lacking from the aforementioned Spurs duo, with neither Hojbjerg (top 36%) nor Skipp (bottom 35%) anywhere near him in this regard.

The same statistical website also likens the France U21 international to Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, which only bolsters his claims of being one of the more exciting young talents in Europe right now.

Standing at 5 foot 7, Le Fee has been described as an "all-rounder" by journalist David Comerford, which is hardly a surprise considering he also ranks among the top 5% for tackles per 90 too. Meanwhile, the Lorient star has also been lauded as a "wizard" whose "vision is exceptional" by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

His name may translate into being 'the fairy' but he's anything but that.

Le Fee could be the man to kickstart an exciting revolution in north London, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy still looking for Antonio Conte's successor.

Whoever takes the helm, they'll need a creative talent capable of providing Kane and co with valuable support in the final third and that should make the 23-year-old an absolute priority, especially considering his pretty low asking price of £26m.