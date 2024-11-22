Tottenham Hotspur were a hard team to predict last season, as in one game, they could be sensational and blow their opponents away, whereas, in the next, they could be blown away themselves.

Unfortunately for Ange Postecoglou, that seems to be just as true for this season, as his side has beaten the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa but lost to Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Galatasaray.

However, while there are certainly issues with the North Londoners this season, they're scoring goals, as their 23 in 11 games is the most out of anyone in the Premier League.

PL's Top Scorers # Team Goals 1 Tottenham 23 2 Man City 22 = Brentford 22 3 Liverpool 21 = Chelsea 21 4 Brighton 19 5 Arsenal 18

Even Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min have chipped in, although both are being outscored by a former academy gem who left just before Ange started.

Kulusevski & Son's season so far

It's been a particularly interesting campaign for Kulsevski this season, as after a somewhat underwhelming one out on the wing last year, Postecoglou opted to move him into a midfield role on a more permanent basis, where he's thrived.

In his 17 appearances so far, the "world-class" Swede, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has scored twice and provided five assists, and of those seven goal involvements, six of them have come with him in the middle of the park.

On the other hand, it's been a slightly more frustrating campaign for Son so far, as injury and fitness issues have limited him to just 11 appearances.

However, when he's been on the pitch, he has been deceivingly effective, and by this, we mean that while some of the sharpness and quick movements he was known for in the past have somewhat disappeared, he's still scored three goals and provided three assists.

This means that despite declining all-round play, the South Korean superstar is still averaging a goal involvement every 1.83 games, which is remarkable.

With that said, both stars are being outscored by a former academy gem who left the club last year.

Spurs' former Academy gem enjoying a stellar campaign

So, the former academy gem in question is 21-year-old Romaine Mundle.

The Edmonton-born winger came up through Spurs' youth system and was even named in the first-team squad a few times between 2021 and 2023.

However, upon refusing to sign a new deal in 2023, he left the club to join Belgian outfit Standard Liège a few days before Postecoglou officially took charge of the club.

Unfortunately for the talented winger, he did not get many chances with the first team in Belgium, so he joined Sunderland on a four-and-a-half-year deal in February of this year.

His first half-season with the Black Cats wasn't ideal either, as in 11 games he scored just a single goal and failed to provide any assists, which left some feeling like he might not be of the level required to play in the Championship.

Mundle's Sunderland record Season 23/24 24/25 Appearances 11 16 Goals 1 4 Assists 0 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.09 0.37 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, with half a year under his belt, this season has been a different story entirely as, in 16 appearances, the 21-year-old winger, whom journalist Josh Bunting described as having "bags of talent," has scored four goals and provided two assists, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement every 2.66 games.

Moreover, according to Transfermarkt, his value has also skyrocketed from €300k - £250k - just before he left Tottenham to €2m - £1.6m - today, which is not bad at all.

Ultimately, leaving Spurs when he did was probably the best thing Mundle could have done, as he's now finally showing just what he can do at a big club and in a challenging league, although it would have been interesting to see how he'd have got on under Postecoglou.