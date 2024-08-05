Tottenham are exploring a deal to replace one member of their first team in the coming days, it has been reported.

Spurs face slow summer

After their fifth placed Premier League finish in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge, business has been slow in both directions in north London. Archie Gray and Timo Werner (on loan) remain the only senior additions to the side so far, despite the new season kicking off in just 10 days time.

On the flip side, though eight players have left, they have only received fees for Joe Rodon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer so far. Now, they are looking to ramp up their business in the coming weeks, and are already searching for replacements for one man.

Tottenham set to sell defender

That comes as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that negotiations with AC Milan over a move for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is "at the final stages", with both sides keen to get it "done in the next days" and a fee of £13m plus add ons being mooted.

The full back was signed on transfer deadline day two years ago in a deal worth 30m euros (£25m), with the Brazilian penning a £40,000 a week (£2m a year) deal in north London.

However, he has struggled to nail down a first team spot following the arrival of Pedro Porro, who appears Ange Postecoglou's clear first choice, and as a result the Brazilian has opted to depart the club.

Emerson's time in North London Appearances 101 Starts 71 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 12 Red Cards 1

With Spurs now ready to sell him in a deal worth a reported 15m euros (£13m) plus add ons, they are set to make a significant loss (£10m+) on the fullback, though for accounting purposes they will make a profit on the 25-year-old.

Emerson has made no secret of his desire to leave this summer amid long-term interest from Milan, explaining: “AC Milan? It’s a reference point for all Brazilians. I want to play on a regular basis. I don’t want to sit on the bench.”

In anticipation of his departure, Romano adds that Tottenham have already "started exploring" deals for a new right back this summer and will be working on exactly that this week, with Fiorentina's Michael Kayode among those having been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is not just at right back that things might be set to heat up for the Lilywhites, with Romano also moving to ease the fears of fans who feel that business has been slow in North London to date.

Discussing Wolves winger Pedro Neto specifically, Romano explained: "He is one of the players they’ve always had on the list. Let’s see if they will decide to accelerate, but I expect Tottenham to be busy starting from next week.”

They remain on the hunt for a striker as well as at least one full back and another winger before the window closes on August 30th.