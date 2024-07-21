Ange Postecoglou has come back from his punditry gig at Euro 2024 with some aplomb, leading Tottenham to successive victories to open their pre-season account.

Spurs defeated Hearts in some style last week, the Lilywhites seeing off their Scottish hosts 5-1. It was a fine evening for Djed Spence, who looked to have revived his career in north London and for 16-year-old Mikey Moore who found himself on the scoresheet.

That was followed up with a 2-0 with over QPR on Saturday afternoon as Postecoglou's young charges impressed again.

The team will soon head off on their travels to Asia, hopeful that by the time they return to the UK, another few signings have been wrapped up.

Latest Spurs transfer news

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is finally departing the English capital this summer, heading for Marseille in a deal that could be worth around £12m.

Spurs may already have the Dane's replacement, recently welcoming young Archie Gray to the club from Leeds.

Young English talent could be the order of the day for Johan Lange and Co who are now exploring a move for a £60m Premier League talent.

Indeed, with Football Transfers reporting this weekend that Aston Villa have registered interest in Dejan Kulusevski, they further detail that Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is on their radar of those at Tottenham.

More specifically, they are 'exploring heavily the potential signing' of the 26-year-old. That said, the England international - who went to Euro 2024 - won't push for a move and a deal will only be sanctioned if they meet the player's release clause which stands at the aforementioned fee.

What Eze could offer to Spurs

Flair, excitement, pizzazz. This is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League and he would be a fine signing for Spurs heading into the new season.

Capable of playing in a whole range of positions, most notably off the left and behind the striker, the Palace star dazzled on his way to 11 goals and six assists in all competitions last term.

Eze's positional versatility by numbers Position Games Goals Assists Attacking midfield 102 23 12 Left midfield/left-wing 76 16 11 Right midfield/right-wing 16 3 1 Central midfield 44 9 3 Centre-forward 2 0 0 Defensive midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Said to be an "unbelievable" talent who was "on a different planet" at times last term by BBC pundit Danny Murphy, Eze is a player who simply oozes confidence.

It certainly helps that he's up there among the Premier League's elite too. Indeed, according to FBref's similar player model for the English top-flight, two of the most 'similar' stars to the Eagles talisman are national team colleagues Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.

So, how do they compare? Well, although Eze doesn't really play off the right as Saka and Palmer can, he certainly stars in the same pockets of space, weaving and slaloming his way past defenders in a similar fashion.

Eze vs Saka & Palmer (2023/24) Stat (per 90 mins) Eze Saka Palmer Goals 0.48 0.49 0.76 Assists 0.18 0.28 0.38 Pass accuracy % 77% 76% 79% Key passes 2.37 2.81 2.47 Progressive passes 4.08 3.89 6.77 Crosses into penalty box 0.31 0.37 0.17 Successful take-ons 3.03 1.51 1.79 Carries 34.6 37.7 39.7 Progressive carries 2.98 4.78 4.02 Tackles won 0.75 1.08 0.41 Stats via FBRef.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

So, you can see above how Eze boasts the best of both Palmer and Saka. Like the former he registers a similar number of key passes and is a particularly progressive passer of the ball too.

Saka at Euro 2024

However, like Saka, he plays more crosses into the penalty box and isn't afraid to muck in with defensive work too, making a higher number of tackles compared to Chelsea star, Palmer.

The Premier League's Young Player of the Year is more of a goalscorer but they are certainly alike in other areas. Spurs could even be gaining an upgrade on the pair when it comes to take-ons. In that department Eze is elite.

This is certainly a signing that would make the rest of the division jealous. The Palace star possesses a range of tools that could take Tottenham's forward line to the next level.