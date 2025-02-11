In a season full of downs, the last week has been particularly brutal for Tottenham Hotspur.

With their Premier League campaign going about as badly as it possibly could, the Lilywhites knew that the cup competitions were their best bet for any sort of success this year.

However, within the last seven days, the North Londoners have been booted out of the League Cup at the hands of Liverpool and the FA Cup courtesy of Aston Villa, which has made Ange Postecoglou's already difficult position appear even more untenable.