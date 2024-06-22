Last season was one full of ups and downs for Tottenham Hotspur as they went from looking unbeatable at one point to missing out on a top four finish the next.

However, considering Harry Kane's departure last summer and the appointment of a new manager in Ange Postecoglu, qualifying for the Europa League has to be seen as a success.

Now that the transfer window is open, Daniel Levy and Co have the opportunity to provide the Australian with the right players to push on, and based on recent reports, they seem to be doing exactly that.

The latest player touted for a move to N17 could be the perfect rival for Yves Bissouma and is someone a little too familiar to England fans following the Three Lions draw with Denmark on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are one of several sides interested in signing Sporting CP's Danish midfielder, Morten Hjulmand.

Alongside Spurs, Jacobs names Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as the other teams tracking the talented midfielder.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites, Jacobs has confirmed that the Lisbon-based side won't entertain offers for their star six under his €80m release clause, which converts to around £68m.

However, considering his performance last season and his fantastic display against England during the week, this may well be a transfer worth splashing the cash on, especially as he could be a brilliant rival for Bissouma.

How Hjulmand compares to Bissouma

Now, if Spurs were able to sign Hjulmand this summer, he would be in direct competition with Bissouma for a place in the lineup, as they both operate primarily at the base of midfield. So, how do they compare to one another?

Well, it shouldn't surprise England fans following Thursday's result that, despite playing as a six, the Dane is more than capable of influencing things at the sharp end of the pitch.

In his 49 appearances last season, the "real threat," as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, scored four goals and provided four assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 6.12 games.

In contrast, Spurs' Malian international could not provide a single goal or assist in his 28 outings in 2023/24.

What about their underlying numbers, then? Does the former Brighton & Hove man hold up better when we look under the hood?

Fortunately for him, he does indeed, as he comes out on top in several important metrics, such as progressive passes, shots and shots on target, passing accuracy, tackles, passes blocked, clearances and aerial duels won, all per 90.

Hjulmand vs Bissouma Stats per 90 Hjulmand Bissouma Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.12 0.08 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.16 0.00 Progressive Passes 4.29 7.35 Progressive Passes Received 0.99 0.57 Shots 0.77 1.04 Goals per Shot 0.13 0.00 Shots on Target 0.16 0.22 Goals per Shot on Target 0.60 0.00 Passing Accuracy 85.3% 91.7% Shot-Creating Actions 1.99 1.91 Goal-Creating Actions 0.13 0.13 Tackles 2.44 3.48 Shots Blocked 0.26 0.22 Passes Blocked 0.80 1.00 Clearances 1.15 1.87 Errors Leading to a Shot 0.00 0.13 Ball Recoveries 6.54 5.57 Aerial Duels Won 0.58 0.61 All Stats via FBref for 23/24

However, the "defensively intelligent" Dane, as Mattinson dubbed him, comes out looking just as good.

He edges it in several other metrics, like ball recoveries, progressive passes received, non-penalty expected goals and assists, actual non-penalty goals and assists, shot and goal-creating actions, and shots blocked, and he makes considerably fewer costly errors as well, all per 90.

Ultimately, while the transfer fee may prove too significant a stumbling block for Levy and Co, they should at the very least continue to track Hjulmand and test Sporting's resolve over his availability.

He looks like the perfect player to bring in as genuine competition for Bissouma and someone who could step in to replace the Malian if his form doesn't improve next season.