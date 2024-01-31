Tottenham Hotspur have already acted swiftly and efficiently to get their business done early this month, with Ange Postecoglou overseeing the signings of Ragu Dragusin and Timo Werner from Genoa and RB Leipzig, respectively, in recent times.

Those two deals have helped to bolster the Greek-Aussie's options at opposite ends of the pitch, although it is in the centre of the park where further bodies could still be needed, amid reports that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way in the near future.

With just over 24 hours left to run in the winter window, rumours are rife that the north Londoners could seek to prise Conor Gallagher from rivals Chelsea, although the Englishman seemingly isn't the only exciting midfield talent who may be on his way to N17.

Spurs eyeing Conor Gallagher alternative

The Guardian reportedly earlier this week that Spurs are considering a move for Gallagher - who was the subject of interest from Postecoglou over the summer - and that the Blues are willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old, albeit with a £50m price tag having been touted.

With that in mind, Spurs could look elsewhere in order to strengthen their midfield ranks, with Swedish journalist Anel Avdić revealing that reported Barcelona target Lucas Bergvall has made a visit to Tottenham's training ground in recent times.

Related Spurs eyeing last-gasp bid to sign their own Kudus Ange Postecoglou have been linked with another attacker in the window's closing stage.

This comes following reports that an unnamed Premier League club had lodged an €8m (£7m) offer for the Djugardens starlet, with it perhaps the case that is the Lilywhites who have made their move for the 17-year-old.

Lucas Bergvall's style of play

Unsurprisingly, the teenager is only in the infancy of his senior career in his native Sweden, having made just 29 first-team appearances for his current side to date, after previously featuring 12 times for former club, Brommapojkarna - prior to departing last year.

That offers limited data for those at N17 to assess, although the indication is that Bergvall would be a worthy alternative to Gallagher, having notably chipped in with three goals and one assist in 28 games last term - the Chelsea man also providing three goals and one assist in 2022/23.

A potentially more long-term and affordable option for Postecoglou and co than Gallagher, the one-cap Swede also boasts the benefit of his sky-high potential, with data analyst Ben Mattinson even going as far as to suggest that he is "similar to [Jude] Bellingham" in a way, due to his ability to feature in a variety of midfield roles.

Bellingham is, of course, currently shining at Real Madrid with 18 goals and eight assists to his name already this season, having previously mirrored Bergvall in bursting onto the scene at the age of just 16 during his time at Birmingham City.

The towering Englishman appears to have that gift for being able to glide up the pitch from a deeper role while also feeding others with an incisive forward pass, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 17% among his European peers for successful take-ons per 90, as well as in the top 1% for progressive passes per 90.

Such traits appear to be shared by the even younger Bergvall, with Mattinson stating previously: "Bergvall is a strong ball carrier and good at dribbling in tight spaces. He loves to progress play either through carrying the ball or his top passing ability."

While the 6 foot 1 gem has a long way to go if he is to be able to emulate the 2023 Golden Boy winner, such comparisons bode well for the impact he could make under Postecoglou's watch, thus making him a worthy target to consider in place of the costly Gallagher.