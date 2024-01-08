Might it be fair to say that the work that Ange Postecoglou is doing at Tottenham Hotspur is going under the radar? Or, perhaps at the least, the Australian manager's remarkable rekindling of the formerly struggling side has not received the praise it deserves after the dip before the festive period.

Timo Werner is closing in on a surprise loan deal, while Postecoglou's "priority" to sign a centre-back backs up recent transfer rumours that the backline will welcome a fresh face.

There is a hope that January transfers will ameliorate any problems that have risen from the fragility of the squad, and with talisman Heung-min Son and midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr all on international duty for the next month or so, Werner's signing will likely be backed up with an approach for a midfielder.

In defence, Radu Dragusin is the prime target but whether Spurs will succeed in securing his services remains uncertain, with Napoli also interested; should they fail, other options have been lined up...

Spurs transfer news - Andreas Christensen

Last week, Spanish reports revealed that Tottenham are among the contenders to sign Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, with the Premier League clubs attentive to the La Liga champions' fraught financial situation.

Barcelona signed the Danish star on a free transfer at the start of last season after his contract ended with Chelsea, and while he holds a €500m (£430m) release clause, Spurs might be able to agree on a favourable fee given the circumstances.

But with Manchester United and Newcastle United also pushing for a deal, Spurs will need to decide quickly whether they wish to advance their intrigue or focus their attention elsewhere.

Andreas Christensen's style of play

Christensen made 161 appearances for Chelsea and won the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup before joining Barcelona, where he played an important part in winning the league last term.

As per Sofascore, Christensen played 23 times during the 2022/23 La Liga campaign and kept eight clean sheets, completing 94% of his passes and winning 69% of his aerial battles.

There has been conversation surrounding the 27-year-old's sporadic role this season, but then he has started 14 of La Blaugrana's league matches and remains an important member.

However, should an enticing offer be put forth then Xavi and his transfer team may well be convinced to grant his departure, with Barcelona not short of first-class defenders.

Postecoglou is building something at Tottenham and is understandably pursuing reinforcements in defence, with star defensive pair Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both in and out of the team this season due to injuries and suspension for the latter.

Christensen, as per FBref, ranks among the top 1% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 7% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Clearly, he is among the finest passers of the ball within any backline across Europe and this is fitting given that he plays for Barcelona, but with Tottenham now refining their own technical play under Postecoglou's wing, he would be a fantastic acquisition.

Andreas Christensen: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Jules Kounde Barcelona 2 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 3 William Saliba Arsenal 4 Danilo Juventus 5 Fikayo Tomori AC Milan *Sourced via Football Transfers

The £149k-per-week ace is not naturally left-footed but he is at ease on the left side of the backline and has played there with regularity throughout his career, having been praised for his "intelligent" approach by one-time boss Thomas Tuchel.

Given this, he would be the perfect alternative to the left-sided centre-half Van de Ven, whose injury absence over the past few months has forced left-back Ben Davies into his position.

While the aforementioned Dragusin is the favourite to join the fold, there is indeed uncertainty regarding his move to north London, and while OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo has also been of a vested interest, Christensen might just be the perfect fallback.

How Andreas Christensen compares to Jean-Clair Todibo

Spurs have held an interest in Todibo, aged 23, for some time but discussions are understood to have collapsed as the Lilywhites wanted a quick solution to their defensive quandary.

That hasn't happened, and the pursuit of a new addition goes on. And while Fabrizio Romano's words on transfer matters are often binding, reports persist in linking Tottenham to the France international.

Todibo is a very good defender and he would bring robustness and physical prowess to the Spurs backline, also averaging 7.9 ball recoveries and 3.2 clearances per game and winning 65% of his aerial duels.

But Postecoglou would be wise to sign Christensen if possible, with the former Chelsea defender's composure the perfect foil for Romero - with his style indeed also easing the burden on Van de Ven's shoulders.

23/24: Andreas Christensen vs Jean-Clair Todibo Stat (per 90) Christensen Todibo Matches played 14 15 Assists 1 1 Pass completion 96% 91% Progressive carries 1.07 0.74 Progressive passes 6.12 4.85 Shot-creating actions 1.57 1.47 Tackles 0.74 1.99 Blocks 0.74 1.47 Interceptions 0.99 1.32 Aerial duels won 2.31 1.47 *Sourced via FBref

The table above helps to elucidate the respective skill sets and, crucially, why both players have been touted for transfer to Tottenham.

While Todibo is evidently more active and commanding in his defensive duties - having been described as "solid as a rock" by talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past - Christensen is a more fitting signing.

Furthermore, the 6 foot 2 titan has proved himself in the Premier League more and could instil confidence and security throughout the defensive ranks, also confident on the left and providing the preferred profile more appropriately.

To be honest, all of the aforementioned targets would be a credit to Postecoglou's side and the coach would succeed in bringing their best qualities to the fore.

But, pedantically, Christensen might just be the better option and could bring an elite passing game to enhance the overall fluency at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.