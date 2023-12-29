Tottenham are now believed to be eyeing a major club's longest-serving player after Cristian Romero's recent injury blow, according to reports.

Spurs hit by suspension and injury crisis

The January transfer window could represent a very significant moment in Spurs' season, as Ange Postecoglou's side have been one of the Premier League's unluckiest teams when it comes to injuries and suspensions.

Tottenham have been hit with a series of key absences in the last month and a half, with their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in early November starting it all. Micky van de Ven and James Maddison were hauled off with long-term injuries during Spurs' first loss of the season back then, with Romero also suspended for a period.

Fast forward to now, their luck has scarcely changed bar a brief upward trajectory, with Tottenham now missing Romero again through injury.

The Lilywhites have as many as nine first-team players unavailable to face Bournemouth in their next league match, with Dejan Kulusevski (suspension), Yves Bissouma (suspension), Romero (injured), van de Ven (injured), Maddison (injured), Rodrigo Bentancur (injured), Manor Solomon (injured), Ivan Perisic (injured) and Ryan Sessegnon (injured) all set to miss the 90.

Spurs are particularly light in central defence, with Postecoglou now forced to play a makeshift centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies yet again after Romero's injury.

It is believed that signing a new defender is a top priority for Spurs heading into the winter transfer window as a result, with Postecoglou suggesting as much to Sky Sports recently.

"We let Davinson Sanchez go after the window closed," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's defensive issues.

"We kind of knew we were taking a bit of a risk; we couldn't get the extra centre-back that we were trying to get in, and for the early part of the year that was fine. But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back."

New targets are appearing on a fairly consistent basis with January on the horizon, and it is now believed Tottenham are keen on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Spurs now eyeing Gomez after Romero injury

Indeed, as per The Daily Mail and reporter Matt Barlow, Spurs are eyeing a move for Gomez after Romero's hamstring strain. The Englishman joins Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth and Genoa's Radu Dragusin on their shortlist.

Nothing else is added other than Tottenham's interest, but we believe Gomez comes as an interesting option given he is Liverpool's current longest-serving player.

The 26-year-old possesses bags of Premier League experience as well, and while he isn't exactly a mainstay under Jurgen Klopp, former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has called Gomez a "priceless" asset to have.

"He can play left-back, but not as well as Andy Robertson. Robertson is left-footed and wants to get forward more. That’s not Joe’s fault. He is a great defender and always does an incredible job for Liverpool.

"I would be gutted if he left because people like Gomez are absolutely priceless to you at a football club. If you go back to Real Madrid, they’ve got Lucas Vasquez and Nacho, who have both been at the club for over ten years. If you speak to any of their team-mates about what they think of them, they adore them."