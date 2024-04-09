The Tottenham Hotspur faithful have witnessed plenty of quality midfielders play for the beloved club in recent years, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Moussa Dembele springing to mind.

That’s also the case this season, with Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, and Yves Bissouma all impressing under the influence of Ange Postecoglou.

However, despite having an extremely well-balanced midfield that provides attacking threat and defensive security, the latter could be improved, as highlighted by the fact that Spurs have only kept six clean sheets all season.

With that in mind, there is one potential summer signing who could help improve that statistic while also making the Lilywhites a much harder side to compete against.

Tottenham’s search for a new midfielder

According to a recent report from Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

The defensive midfielder currently plays for Leicester City, but his contract is set to expire in the summer, meaning he could be acquired on a free transfers.

Due to the news that the Nigerian is likely to leave the club regardless of whether the Foxes are promoted or not, many Premier League clubs are now on alert.

Ndidi has the potential to become a bargain for any side that picks him up having played in 192 top-flight matches for the Foxes, but Spurs may already have the perfect role lined up for him alongside Bissouma.

Ndidi could unleash Bissouma in a new role

Bissouma has been a key member of the Spurs midfield this campaign, starting 22 times in the Premier League.

The number eight has often been fielded as the defensive-minded midfielder in the double pivot of a 4-2-3-1, playing alongside Sarr, who’s given the freedom to roam.

The Mali international is an incredibly important player for the Australian boss, sitting slightly deeper to control the game and regain possession for the team, as shown by his 92% pass accuracy and three tackles per game.

However, Bissouma has shown glimpses of having much more to offer than the role he’s playing right now, and the signing of Ndidi could see his shackled attributes unleashed.

Ndidi's 20/21 PL Stats Stats (per game) Ndidi Interceptions 2.3 Tackles 3.7 Clearances 2 Duels won 7.1 Pass accuracy 87% Touches 71 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the table above showcasing his average statistics from the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, it’s easy to understand why Ndidi is known for being a defensive “machine,” as per analyst Raj Chohan.

The midfielder is extremely strong in the duel, covers ground extremely well, and sniffs out danger with ease, and between him and Bissouma, the Spurs midfield would be extremely difficult to bypass.

However, from an in-possession perspective, the added security of the 27-year-old could potentially enable Bissouma to express himself on the ball much more frequently, especially in the final third.

Last weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest highlighted Bissouma’s urge to impact the game in the attacking phases, unleashing four shots in the first half from range.

Furthermore, during the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star was allowed to show his creativity and technical quality, as displayed via his two big chances created and 1.2 key passes per game.

Overall, the potential signing of Ndidi on a free would be a great pickup for any club, even if he didn’t slot into the best XI, but he could certainly have a great impact in the Spurs midfield, enabling Bissouma to be unleashed further forward.