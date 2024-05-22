Another Premier League season is now at a close, with attention at Tottenham Hotspur no doubt shifting toward what could well be another hectic summer of recruitment.

While former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has left his post at rivals Chelsea following a mixed debut season at Stamford Bridge, the hope will be that for Ange Postecoglou, this is merely the beginning rather than the end of what could be a fruitful partnership.

Having guided the club to fifth in his first full season in charge, the ex-Celtic man will be seeking additional reinforcements ahead of next term, with rumours already rife regarding just who will be heading down to N17 over the coming months...

Spurs' search for a midfielder

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Lilywhites are seemingly preparing to lodge a bid to poach Blues skipper Conor Gallagher from their west London rivals, with the Englishman heavily linked with a departure from his current side, with just a year left to run on his existing deal.

As per the piece, however, the 24-year-old may not be the only English-based midfield talent that Tottenham have their eye on, with Postecoglou and co also believed to be among the clubs vying to sign Stoke City star, Wouter Burger.

The suggestion is that the Dutchman - who joined the Potters on a £4.3m deal from Basel last year - could be available for a fee of around £12m, making him a dream bargain addition for any top-flight outfit.

Why Spurs should move for Wouter Burger

Hailed as a "leader" by Stoke boss Steven Schumacher, the 23-year-old enjoyed a promising first season in English football following his arrival last summer, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 39 Championship outings.

Tipped to "certainly be a Premier League player" in the near future by Stoke podcaster Ben Rowley, the former Netherlands U21 international has received notable backing in recent times, with talent scout Jacek Kulig even making the comparison between himself and a certain Mousa Dembele in the past.

That likeness to the former Spurs star - whom Pochettino lauded as a "genius" during his time at the helm in north London - can be seen by the fact that not only are they predominantly left-footed, but they also boast a towering and imposing frame, Dembele standing at 6 foot 1 while Burger is an impressive 6 foot 3.

The pair also seemingly hold a similarity in their playing style, due to their ability to combine a tough-tackling, powerful manner, with an elegance and calmness in possession.

Mousa Dembele v Wouter Burger - League stats Stat Dembele (2016/17) Burger (2023/24) Games 30 39 Goals 1 3 Assists 1 4 Big chances created 0 7 Key passes per game 0.8 0.9 Pass accuracy 92% 77% Tackles per game 2.1 2.9 Total duels won 55% 55% Stats via Sofascore

That can notably be seen above, with Dembele's heroics in the 2016/17 season - in which Spurs finished second in the league - seeing him average 2.1 tackles per game and average 0.8 key passes per game, while Burger is just ahead in 23/24 with 2.6 and 0.9 for those same two metrics, respectively.

If the one-time Feyenoord gem can get anywhere close to emulating the impact of the gifted Belgian in north London then Postecoglou would be in for a treat, with there perhaps a desire to slot Burger in alongside the more attack-minded Gallagher.

The latter man could offer that more "box-to-box" presence - as has been noted by writer Zach Lowy - with the stability of Burger behind him, the former Crystal Palace loanee able to impact proceedings in the final third having registered 16 goals and assists this season in all competitions.

Burger's creative prowess could also help to pick out Gallagher in key attacking positions, evidenced by the in-demand talent's seven 'big chances' created in the second tier in 2023/24.

Of course, Spurs supporters may be hoping to acquire more high-profile targets this summer ahead of their return to European competition, yet the prospect of landing the 'next Dembele' to partner Gallagher could prove too good to ignore.