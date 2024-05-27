Tottenham's end to the season was a rather bizarre affair. Ange Postecoglou was enraged by supporters not wanting his side to beat Manchester City but once all was said and done, Spurs could have secured a Champions League place by defeating the Citizens.

That could have been game-changing for the Londoners. Not only would they be a more attractive proposition to play for next season but it would have secured the club a bumper payday.

Alas, Postecoglou, Daniel Levy and Co will have to work with a slightly smaller budget in the summer transfer window.

The Australian will certainly need new recruits too. Spurs will have European football and as such will need a bigger squad.

So, where to begin? Perhaps with a striker.

Tottenham look to boost their forward line

Reports from GIVEMESPORT this weekend claim they are considering a move for Porto striker Evanilson who has been added to their shortlist of targets for the upcoming window.

It follows a set of rave reviews from the club's scouting department in the second half of the season but they will face competition from Newcastle for his signature.

It's noted that it may well take a bid of £60m to prise the striker away from Portugal in the forthcoming weeks.

With doubts surrounding Richarlison's long-term future at Spurs, Evanilson could well be a fine replacement for his fellow countryman.

How Evanilson compares to Kai Havertz

Scoring a bullet header during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Spurs towards the back end of the campaign, it's unlikely Kai Havertz will be looked upon too favourably at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, there is no doubting the German's incredible run of form as a centre-forward in 2024. Havertz initially struggled but has been a sensation at the back end of the season, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in 18 matches as a striker under Mikel Arteta's tutelage.

But what makes the former Chelsea man such a handful? Well, he triggers the press superbly well, is a threat in the air and works immensely hard, both with his back-to-goal and in his own half.

Evanilson may not be great in the air, scoring just four career goals with his head, but in the other areas he thrives.

Described as a "menace" by scout & analyst Antonio Mango, Fotmob suggest that the Porto star is "considered as one of the better pressing forwards currently playing in Europe’s top leagues."

Also said to be someone who "enjoys making a number of runs off the ball with the sole purpose of creating space for others around him", you can see why comparisons to Havertz are made.

The German has been superb with the timing of his runs this season, selflessly acting in the final third to the benefit of his teammates. That said, there are statistical parallels too.

Evanilson vs Havertz Stat (per 90 mins) Evanilson Havertz Goals 0.57 0.44 Assists 0.13 0.24 Progressive carries 1.75 1.88 Progressive passes 2.37 3.38 Pass success 78% 80% Key passes 1.27 1.57 Tackles won 0.48 0.51 % of aerials won 44% 50% Stats via FBref.

In the selected metrics above, Havertz does come out on top in nearly every single one but they both carry the ball a pretty equal amount and pivotally for a pressing forward, make a similar number of tackles.

That can be further backed up by the number of duels Evanilson has won in the Portuguese top-flight this season. Ranking in the top 8% of positionally similar players in his league for % of duels won (52.3%), he won 5.92 duels per 90 minutes, a total that wasn't far behind Havertz's tally of 6.72 duels won per 90 minutes.

You may well ask about the goals. Well, that's an area where the 24-year-old certainly trumps Arsenal's star forward, netting 24 goals in 41 outings this term.

This would be an exciting signing, one that would not just guarantee a high work rate but goals too.