A misfiring frontline might not be the crux of Tottenham Hotspur's mounting problems, but Ange Postecoglou will be sure to recognise the pressing need for something more up top.

Defensively, Spurs are in a bit of a rut, not least because Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are spending a second successive winter sidelined with injuries.

If the right opportunity comes along during the January transfer window, Tottenham will be sure to pounce. Well, a talented striker might just be up for grabs.

Spurs eyeing new centre-forward

As per The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Tottenham and Everton are set to join Fulham in the race for Evan Ferguson this winter, with Brighton & Hove Albion's talented striker available on loan.

Ferguson, valued as high as £100m last summer, has struggled for game time this term due to the success of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck. Aged 20, he's got so much room for growth and already boasts a stunning ball-striking ability.

Tottenham aren't the only team in for Ferguson's touted signature, however, with Chelsea considering a move of their own. Daniel Levy needs to act quickly and with conviction.

What Evan Ferguson would bring to Spurs

Signing Ferguson on loan might be a move that benefits all parties, should Tottenham accelerate their interest over the coming weeks.

He's only started two Premier League matches this season, scoring one goal, but is endowed with strength and speed and has been hailed as "one of the most exciting strikers" around by content creator Ryan Adsett.

Let's not forget, Ferguson has already demonstrated his capabilities in the top flight, notching six goals from 15 starts as a teenager last year, only missing four big chances, as per Sofascore.

The 6-foot centre-forward might even shape into one of English football's most potent forces, with his style of play even drawing comparisons to one Harry Kane.

Former Premier League striker John Aldridge has even said that Ferguson could become "an Irish version of Harry Kane" and that he reminds him of the Three Lions captain "in so many ways."

Premier League All-time Top Scorers # Player Apps Goals Strike rate 1 Alan Shearer 441 260 0.59 2 Harry Kane 320 213 0.67 3 Wayne Rooney 491 208 0.42 4 Andy Cole 414 187 0.45 5 Sergio Aguero 275 184 0.67 Source: Premier League

Tottenham's record scorer with 280 goals from 435 appearances as a senior Lilywhite, Kane is a modern great, one of the finest Premier League strikers in history, so Ferguson could do worse than draw comparisons with the Tottenham legend.

Kane, 31, may be tearing it up in the German Bundesliga but his standing in the English game remains firmly intact. He's one of the very best to do it, and so perhaps it's not all that surprising that Ferguson has actually admitted that he idolises the goal machine.

Given that Alan Shearer, another iconic marksman, has praised Ferguson for having the full package, it's quite clear that Tottenham could be on to something if they were to complete the signing this winter.

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi once said that Ferguson's "improvement has been incredible" after his transition from the Irish game to the Premier League, and he still has so much left to offer.

His raw striking ability certainly offers shades of a young Kane; Spurs must welcome him to the fold and allow him to join a free-scoring team that perhaps needs something to complement and tussle with Dominic Solanke at number nine.