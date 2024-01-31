Dotted around England, certain Premier League clubs are starting to panic as the January transfer window enters its final stage, though Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou can safely say that his side have strengthened and strengthened well this month.

Timo Werner was brought in on a loan deal to boost the frontline and add a bit of versatility, while the aggressive Radu Dragusin completed a £27m transfer to replace Eric Dier in the rearguard.

Tottenham have been persistently linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this month and while the door has not been closed on that one - Spurs reportedly continue to monitor his situation at Stamford Bridge - it's increasingly unlikely that a deal will be struck before Thursday's deadline.

But the fact that Tottenham can approach this conclusive phase with more composure than some other divisional rivals speaks of the organised and diligent approach taken since Postecoglou's summer appointment.

The craggy-faced Australian recently revealed that further incomings are unlikely but not to rule anything out, with another forward believed to be on the radar.

Spurs looking at another forward

According to Football Insider, Tottenham talks are underway with FC Nordsjaelland to forge a feeder club agreement, with the Danish outfit recently emerging as one of Europe's most underrated youth production lines.

One such graduate of this esteemed academy is Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen, with the report continuing that Spurs are interested in the 24-year-old.

Corroborating this news, Dutch news back in November revealed that Tottenham had sent scouts to watch the player in action, so this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

How Skov Olsen compares to Mohammed Kudus

Talent scout Jacek Kulig praised the "perfect" transfer of Skov Olsen to Club Brugge when he completed a move from Serie A side Bologna back in January 2022, and such a prediction has certainly rung true, with the Dane plundering 32 goals and 23 assists from 81 fixtures since arriving in Belgium.

Winning the Pro League in his first term at the club, Skov Olsen might not be the most salient name on the block but he would offer an incisiveness that could find a home amid the panoply of offensive talent that Postecoglou boasts.

Indeed, this season alone, Skov Olsen has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists across 34 matches in all competitions, averaging 1.8 key passes, 1.2 tackles, 4.5 ball recoveries and 1.4 dribbles per game, as per Sofascore.

Linked to Rangers in the past, Brian Laudrap waxed lyrical over the player's skill set in an interview with The Daily Mail - via The Sun - in what only enriches the argument that Tottenham should make their move.

"More or less every time he plays, the fans are out of their seats, thinking: 'Something's going to happen now'. If you are looking for a hug-the-line player, a real creative force, then Skov Olsen ticks the boxes. He's a crowd-pleaser. But an effective one, too. He's not a type you see that often."

As per FBref, Skov Olsen ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Jupiler Pro League for goals scored, the top 7% for assists, the top 13% for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 9% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

Skov Olsen thrives through an innate understanding of his physical prowess and speed and superiority over the lion's share in his acceleration.

Simply, he will receive the ball on the wing and loop inwards to wreak havoc in the final third; a right-sided winger, it's unlikely that Skov Olsen would displace a high-class player in Dejan Kulusevski but he could provide the requisite in-squad competition to align with Postecoglou's vision.

Moreover, Tottenham are not in European competition this season after last year's malaise but are expecting to return to continental prominence after the summer and will require investment across several areas to compete across multiple fronts.

With eight goals from 29 caps for his national team, the 6 foot 1 star has also proved himself on the international stage and is now ready to make the move to the Premier League and contribute toward the Lilywhites' revival.

Andreas Skov Olsen: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Tackling Long shots Crossing Key passes Set-piece delivery Source: WhoScored

With such a natural goal threat, Skov Olsen could prove to be Tottenham's own version of West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, especially given that the Ghanaian whiz earned his stripes with the Nordsjaelland academy too.

There are definitely similarities between the players, with Kudus ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for goals scored, the top 14% for successful take-ons and blocks and the top 4% for tackles per 90.

Signing for West Ham from Ajax in a £38m transfer in the summer, Kudus has been lauded for his "outstanding" feats on English shores by The Athletic's Roshane Thomas and has clinched nine goals and an assist after only 18 starting appearances.

With both players in question offering scintillating striking abilities, it is clear that their former Danish club are adept at fashioning successful forward prospects and Tottenham must now take full advantage of this and bolster their ranks accordingly.

West Ham supporters have voiced their displeasure regarding David Moyes' viewed-by-some pragmatic approach to his side's tactical set-up, but Kudus has shown little sign of being negatively affected by such a style.

In Postecogolou's fluid system, he would flourish and so too would Skov Olsen, especially considering the creative prowess of James Maddison in the centre and Heung-min Son further forward - only Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have created more big chances than the South Korea captain's 11 in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham already boast a wealth of attacking talent but there are a few pieces of flotsam floating about that will need clearing come summer and Skov Olsen could provide the club with the tools it requires to wreak havoc and counterbalance current stars such as Kulusevski and Timo Werner - both effective outlets but neither the most clinical.