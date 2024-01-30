Tottenham Hotspur's best chance of silverware this season slipped away when Nathan Ake's scrappy goal silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round last Friday.

Losing to the FA Cup holders - who are also the Premier League holders and the Champions League holders - is nothing to be ashamed of but Spurs were outfought in key battles and nullified in attack and will now play their football exclusively in the English top-flight over the remainder of the season, currently eight points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

An eighth-placed finish last term prevented a foray into continental competition this term and an untimely Carabao Cup exit against Fulham in August closed that door rather abruptly.

But it's all about perspective and Ange Postecoglou has done a remarkable job thus far in reinvigorating last year's beleaguered-looking squad and sprinkling several impactful additions to chart a course for success down the line.

Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner have joined this month and injuries and international absentees are filtering back into contention, but Tottenham could yet pull off one more surprise before the window shuts on Thursday.

Late drama as Spurs could hijack deal

Earlier in January, Fabrizio Romano reported that talks had taken place between Tottenham and Club Brugge for the transfer of Antonio Nusa, with Postecoglou pushing hard to complete a deal for the prodigious winger.

However, in recent days Brentford have taken the lead in the race and even looked poised to complete a move, offering guaranteed game time and allowing him to remain in Belgium on loan until the summer.

Now, according to Het Laaste Nieuws - via Sport Witness - Spurs are prepared to hijack the move following the Bees' concerns during Nusa's medical. It's said that Postecoglou's side 'really want' to bring the player in.

Brentford had agreed a £31m package for the attacker and the Lilywhites would surely be required to match this figure if they are to pull off a remarkable twist in the window's late stage.

Antonio Nusa's style of play

Nusa is only 18 years old but has already demonstrated his calibre as one of Europe's most exciting youngsters during his time at Club Brugge, amassing 64 senior appearances and being coined the 'Norwegian Neymar' in his homeland for his gliding gait, slick skills and lightning ability with the ball at his feet.

This season, the left-flanking forward has posted four goals and three assists but has been hampered by a back injury and has made just six starts in the Jupiler Pro League, impressing regardless.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, Nusa has created five big chances in the league this term, completing 81% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes, 1.1 tackles, 3.1 ball recoveries, 5.1 ball recoveries and 2.5 dribbles per game, showcasing a rounded style that belies his youthful years and inexperience on the major stage.

As per FBref, Nusa ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Jupiler Pro League for goals scored, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons, the top 20% for tackles and the top 19% for blocks per 90.

Such metrics highlight his breakneck brilliance down the left channel and the singular skill set that has drawn comparisons to Neymar, with talent scout Jacek Kulig heralding the youngster's "special" start to his career.

Transfer specialist Dean Jones has been among those to flute over the ability of this rising star, speaking to GIVEMESPORT about why Tottenham must prioritise securing his signature.

Jones said: "Nusa is one that I've heard a lot more about, and I know that his style of play has captivated them in recent times. What this guy can do on the ball is absolutely ridiculous, but he's also got a real work rate about him. The age that he’s at means he can still be moulded to fit what Postecoglou is going to want from someone in that front line over the coming years."

Antonio Nusa: Biggest Strengths # Dribbling # Key passes # Passing # Tackling # Defensive contribution Source: WhoScored

With such remarkable energy down the left side, Postecoglou could forge a stunning duo with Nusa's acquisition, turbo-charing Destiny Udogie.

Imagine Antonio Nusa & Destiny Udogie

Tottenham signed Udogie from Italian side Udinese for £15m in the summer of 2022 but loaned him straight back for the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored three goals and supplied four assists across 33 Serie A outings at left-back, very much catching the eye.

Taking to life in the Premier League seamlessly, the 20-year-old has been dubbed "sickeningly good" by footballJOE's Hunter Godson, with the journalist also claiming that he "gets into nearly every team in the world already."

He's definitely earned his stripes over the past six months, an unrelenting ball of energy down the left in the Premier League, completing 18 appearances, clinching one goal and two assists, completing 87% of his passes and averaging 2.7 tackles, 5.6 ground duels and 6.4 recoveries per match.

More importantly, perhaps, Udogie ranks among the top 16% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 12% for progressive carries, the top 10% for successful take-ons, the top 18% for tackles and the top 13% for interceptions per 90.

Such an all-encompassing skill set would aid Nusa in his offensive efforts directly while also providing the four-cap Norway international with the security and stability from behind to showcase the ambit of his skill set.

The £75k-per-week whiz is still in relative infancy as a Premier League force but is proving himself to be a major player for many years to come and would benefit from another electric winger in Nusa joining the fold.

Overlapping and working in flux, the duo would prove dominant in offensive breaks and could allow Postecoglou's fluid system to take the next step in its development, with the multi-functional Heung-min Son wreaking havoc from a central attacking position.

Ultimately, Nusa's is not an easy name to secure and competition from elsewhere will look to stifle Tottenham in their pursuit of a bid, but Postecoglou will be aware of the dynamism that could be created and the lasting effect it could have as his side surge toward new levels of success.