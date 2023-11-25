Tottenham Hotspur's courageous approach amid what was a stunning start to the season appears to have come undone of late, with the Lilywhites having slipped up against both Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent games.

Despite the shock nature of the latter defeat, it was the 4-1 loss to the Blues which proved far more costly, with Ange Postecoglou losing both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie to suspension, while James Maddion and Micky van de Ven were also forced off due to injury.

While the absence of Maddison - who has five assists to his name this season - is a significant blow, it is the loss of Van de Ven until the New Year that could prove even more costly, with senior options limited at centre-back, outside of the long-serving duo of Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

With that in mind, rumours are rife that Spurs could be looking to the winter window in order to strengthen in that department, with Benfica starlet, Morato, reportedly among those being considered.

Spurs transfer news - Morato

According to Portuguese outlet Record - via Sport Witness - the north Londoners are said to have the 22-year-old defender on their list of centre-back targets heading into January, with the report indicating that those at N17 have a long-standing interest in the Brazilian talent.

As per the piece, Postecoglou and co were said to have scouted the 6 foot 4 starlet during the Lisbon derby against Sporting CP prior to the international break, with the player having also showcased his ability to feature at left-back in that 2-1 triumph.

The only major sticking point may be the Primeira Liga side's desire to keep hold of the emerging sensation for the second half of the season, at least, with the towering asset commanding a release clause of €100m (£87m) at present.

Morato's style of play

The Sao Paolo native may not be a name too familiar to followers of English football having risen up through the youth ranks at Benfica, yet as a "complete & dominant" asset - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Spurs could potentially have a real gem on their hands if a deal is to be struck.

With 60 senior appearances under his belt for his current side to date, the Brazil U23 international has evidently caught the eye in double-quick time, with such a rapid rise having even seen him likened to ex-Manchester City man, Aymeric Laporte - as per Kulig.

Once dubbed the "best left central defender in the world" by Pep Guardiola, Laporte - who, like Morato, is 6 foot 4 and left-footed - was also a reported target for Postecoglou during the summer, prior to the 29-year-old making the move to Saudi Arabia.

With the Spain international clearly the type of player that the former Celtic boss is keen on, finding a player of similar traits and stature like Morato could well be a dream scenario for the threadbare Tottenham squad in January.

Much like Laporte is a figure who "adds something special on the ball" - according to Guardiola - Morato also appears to thrive when in possession, ranking in the top 12% among his peers in comparative leagues for progressive passes, as well as in the top 15% for progressive carries per 90.

Morato's 2023/24 league season by numbers 5 games (3 starts) 1 assist 86% pass accuracy rate 1 clean sheet 3.0 tackles and interceptions per game 5.8 balls recovered per game 63% total duels won Stats via Sofascore

Evidently suited to Postecoglou's free-flowing, progressive style, the Benfica man also has the benefit of his defensive prowess as he ranks in the top 1% for tackles made per 90, making him something of an all-round package.

While splashing out £87m on a relatively unproven talent would likely be out of the question for the typically frugal Daniel Levy, if a compromise could be met it would certainly provide Postecoglou with quality cover and competition at the heart of the backline - something that is sorely lacking at present.