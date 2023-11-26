Barring recent slip-ups, Tottenham Hotspur have been as close to perfect as possible under Ange Postecoglou, who has revived the Lilywhites following the disastrous stints of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Nuno Espirito Santo. The former Celtic boss has the North London club on course to finish inside the Premier League's top four and even has them among those gunning for the league title.

Postecoglou will be well aware of the fact that his side are far from the finished article, however, and the transfer window could give him the chance to add some much-needed depth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And that could include the addition of one specific reported target.

Spurs transfer news

Spurs recruited well in the summer, spending the Harry Kane money in wise fashion to welcome the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario, who have all enjoyed excellent starts to life in North London. We saw just how frail the current Spurs squad are recently though, with suspensions to Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, alongside injuries to Van de Ven and Maddison, leaving the Lilywhites in crisis mode and on the losing side against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This is a problem that Postecoglou must solve, perhaps starting from the very back.

Related Ange must unleash Spurs' "closest thing to Maddison" The Lilywhites need to find a solution to fill Maddison's creative void moving forward.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are keeping close tabs on Gavin Bazunu, who has continued to impress in the Championship at Southampton. Spurs' recruitment team reportedly consider the shot-stopper to be a top prospect, who ticks the box of being a young star full of potential. It remains to be seen whether they put an offer in for the Republic of Ireland international, but they certainly need a back-up for Vicario. As things stand, the Lilywhites have Hugo Lloris and Fraser Forster in the pecking order, both of whom are out of contract next summer.

"Incredible" Bazunu ticks all the boxes for Spurs

It would represent more progress at Spurs if they swapped out Forster and Lloris for Vicario and Bazunu, going from goalkeepers in their 30s to shot-stoppers yet to even reach their prime. Bazunu has earned plenty of plaudits throughout his career too, including from former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley, who told Hampshire Live: "A brilliant journey for him. A great year for him last season, he learned so much playing in a Rochdale team that got relegated.

"He lost his place in that team, but we could see from the moment I met him, I just knew. You just know when a boy is going to be the best they can be, what an unbelievable mindset. Incredible intensity and desire to want to be the best that he can be and if you have an ambition in life and you want to be someone, then don’t half do it, give it everything you’ve got and he’s going to be the very, very best he can be. I’m really excited to follow his career."

Bazunu's availibility is certainly something that Spurs can benefit from, meanwhile, with the goalkepeer playing every minute for Southampton in the Championship so far this season.