Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's future looks brighter under Ange Postecoglou compared to previous managers like Conte and Mourinho.

Spurs should focus on signing young talents rather than experienced players to end their trophy drought.

17-year-old right-back Sam Curtis is a highly sought-after prospect, with several top English clubs interested in signing him in January.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to the future under Ange Postecoglou. The Lilywhites are far better placed to become one of the Premier League's top sides under the former Celtic boss than they ever were under the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, even after the Australian tasted back-to-back defeats for the first time in the Premier League.

If the Lilywhites can focus their transfer strategy on future stars rather than those already experienced and edging past their peak, then they may stand a chance of ending their long wait for silverware in years to come. Among the players that could help end that wait is one reported January target who a number of Premier League sides are interested in.

Spurs transfer news

Say it quietly, but losing Harry Kane may have been a blessing in disguise in some ways. The record goalscorer's exit gave Spurs the funds to improve their squad in a number of areas rather than just keeping hold of their main man. The likes of James Maddison, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven all came through the door during the summer window and have enjoyed success ever since. Now that the Lilywhites have set the foundation of their side, they can build for the future, which could result in the arrival of one particular January target.

According to TeamTalk, Spurs are interested in Sam Curtis, who has quickly risen up the ranks in Ireland with current club St Patrick's Athletic. If the North London club want to sign the 17-year-old right-back, however, they'll reportedly have to fend off interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough in what is a busy race for the teenager's signature.

At 17-years-old, Curtis is reportedly closing in on his first senior international cap for Ireland and looks set to be on the move in January, when he will not be short on potential suitors.

Curtis is one for the future

Despite not even reaching 18 as of yet, Curtis has made an impressive 61 senior appearances and has even scored three goals, resulting in the interest of some of English football's best clubs. After helping St Patrick's Athletic to a third place finish in the League of Ireland Premier Division. What's most impressive is the fact that Curtis has played European football, having made two appearances in Europa Conference League qualifying. Every way you look at it, the Irishman is on course to become a star.

If he does choose Spurs as his next destination, the right-back will likely need patience when it comes to getting first-team opportunities. As things stand, the Lilywhites have the likes of Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal ahead of others in the pecking order in Curtis' role. In all likelihood, the teenager will likely find himself in the U21s set-up at the start of his Spurs career, should he make the January switch. With the world at his feet, Curtis seemingly has a decision to make which could entirely enhance the trajectory of his career.