Tottenham Hotspur, it won't be a surprise to hear, are targeting a defender in January, with Ange Postecoglou revealing in December that the backline will receive "priority" ahead of the January transfer window, which has now swung open its shutters.

But the craggy-faced manager's attention will not end there, with chairman Daniel Levy handed a sheet detailing requests for fresh faces across the thirds. How much of this becomes reality this month remains to be seen, but efforts will be made regardless.

It's all relative, and having finished eighth in the Premier League last season, losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs have been excellent in perching in fifth place - one point behind Arsenal in the top four - after 20 games.

And that's with Spurs having to contend with a range of injuries to influential first-team stars and with both of Postecoglou's first-choice centre-backs out injured right now, it's understandable that a winter signing is desired.

Spurs transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Manchester United have been joined by rivals Chelsea in their pursuit of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, with ballpark offers of £40m expected to be considered.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs' pursuit for the player could collapse amid the pursuit for Genoa's Radu Dragusin, with the deal for the Romanian close to being tied up and transferred this week, fitting Postecoglou's wish for a swift transaction.

Nonetheless, with Eric Dier headed for the exit when his contract expires in June and Spurs' squad thinness proving to be the Achilles heel this term, efforts could still be made to bring the France international to Tottenham.

Jean-Clair Todibo's season in numbers

It would take a herculean effort to topple the Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain this season but Nice are giving it a good shot, five points behind the table-toppers after 17 matches and boasting the best defensive record in the division with only nine goals shipped.

Todibo has been an integral part of this effort, making increments to his game to now stand as one of French football's foremost defenders after signing for his outfit from Barcelona in 2021, where he failed to make his mark but absorbed many ball-playing qualities that have sculpted his game to this day.

Across 14 displays in Ligue 1 this season, Todibo has completed 91% of his passes, incredibly made 7.9 ball recoveries and 3.2 clearances per game and won 71% of his dribbles and 65% of his aerial duels, as per Sofascore.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Tackling Aerial duels *Sourced via WhoScored

With traits that would make him a custom-made addition to a squad such as Spurs', it's not surprising that there has been such a vested interest in a deal, and while talks have halted, there must be a reluctance to allow him to fall into rival clutches.

Jean-Clair Todibo's style of play

Long considered to be a talent capable of reaching the upper echelon of the European game, Todibo has successfully positioned himself in a prominent standing after ebbing and flowing from form over the past several years.

Standing at 6 foot 3 and comfortable in both attacking and defensive phases, Todibo has been described as the "complete" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, Todibo ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted and successful take-ons, the top 18% for progressive passes, the top 20% for interceptions and the top 5% for tackles per 90.

Such metrics highlight his ball-playing skill, true, but also showcase the defensive aptitude that would facilitate his success in the English top-flight, having been said to be a "Rolls-Royce" of a player by journalist and U23 scout Antonio Mango.

While the Lilywhites bosses might be inclined to sign Dragusin given the Romanian defender's ostensible availability for transfer this week, Todibo certainly seems to be the most established player at present, and while he would cost more - Levy is reportedly hoping to agree a £25m deal for Dragusin - he could be the difference-maker in the charge for top-four this term.

Especially considering that Todibo bears similarities in his game to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who is arguably the best centre-half in the world right now.

How Jean-Clair Todibo compares to Virgil van Dijk

Even Liverpool supporters would find a tough time arguing that Van Dijk was at the top of his game last season, with the Netherlands skipper mired in suffering as Jurgen Klopp's side sank to unprecedented lows, but he has returned with vigour since the summer break.

Across 18 Premier League outings in 2023/24, the 32-year-old has completed 91% of his passes, averaged five ball recoveries and 4.5 clearances per game and succeeded with a whopping 82% of his aerial duels, infallible in the skies.

Listed as a comparable player to the Redman via Football Transfers' player comparison model, Todibo has demonstrated a similar level of aerial dominance this season (winning a respectable 65% of his duels) and of course, offers a rangy style that has been the nucleus of his success in his homeland.

While the £20k-per-week Les Aiglons star does not jump into aerial battles with the same frequency, he clearly picks his moments and this highlights a footballing intellect that Postecoglou would only bring further to the fore.

Further, Micky van de Ven, for all his brilliance, has only won 44% of his aerial duels in the Premier League and this is something that could patch over such a weakness, partnering Todibo with Cristian Romero, perhaps.

Ultimately, it's clear that Postecoglou has options to choose from and the bottom line is that a central defender will be signed this month, but perhaps a little prudence in waiting to sign Todibo would be a beneficial move in the long-term, sealing the strength of the Tottenham defence in iron-clad resolve.