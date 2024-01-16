In the seven months since Ange Postecoglou's appointment at Tottenham Hotspur, there have been multiple ups and downs, but there is a clear vision and implementation that highlights growth that could lead to something special down the line.

The Australian, closing the door on an illustrious tenure with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, was faced with a flood of problems upon arrival, with Spurs languishing to an eighth-placed Premier League finish last season and consequently missing out on continental qualification.

The squad's need for sweeping change was swiftly countered through impactful acquisitions in the transfer market, though the rumbles surrounding Harry Kane's possible departure came true in the end, and the club record scorer departed in August for Bayern Munich.

Kane still hasn't been replaced directly, with summer spending suffused across the squad and Timo Werner's arrival last week occurring due to his versatility across the frontline; the Germany international is not the clinical presence to lead the line for years to come.

With Werner and Radu Dragusin arriving this month and a midfielder still desired, it's unlikely that a centre-forward will be signed this winter, though plans are indeed being drawn up.

Spurs' striker search

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is reportedly among the contenders for transfer, but with Arsenal and West Ham United also interested and the Dutch Eredivisie champions unwilling to discuss business until the summer, it's understandable that Tottenham are looking elsewhere too.

This leads to Dominic Solanke, who has emerged as an option for transfer at Tottenham after reports materialised before the new year.

Now, according to Football Insider, Spurs are 'looking at' signing the player but will have to compete against Arsenal and Newcastle United for the Bournemouth talisman, with the Cherries braced for his departure and slapping a £50m price tag on his signature.

Dominic Solanke's season in numbers

Solanke has been on Bournemouth's books for several years now and has made incremental improvements throughout, signing from Liverpool aged 21 in a £19m deal in 2019 and only clinching three goals and two assists across 42 Premier League outings in the season-and-a-half before the south coast club were relegated.

On a personal level, that drop into the second tier was a blessing in disguise and allowed Solanke to sharpen his tools to a fine point - posting 44 goals and 18 assists across 86 displays in the Championship - before returning to the top flight in 2022 and rising to the fore.

Last season, the one-cap England international scored six times from 33 fixtures in the Premier League, also providing seven assists, but has been unlocked under new manager Andoni Iraola since the summer and is among the most ferocious forwards in the division this term.

Premier League 23/24: Top Goalscorers # Player Club Goals 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 14 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 14 3 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 12 4 Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 11 *Sourced via premierleague.com

Only surpassed by Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah - two of the best goalscorers of their generation - Solanke has been in emphatic form and has been instrumental in his outfit's recent purple patch, scoring in four of the seven victories.

As per Sofascore, he has averaged 3.5 shots per game, showcasing his newfound skill as a robust and mobile striker, always lurking and eager to drift into the danger area to fire on goal.

The £50k-per-week star also ranks among the top 7% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for clearances and the top 24% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, highlighting his robustness and application across the pitch.

Having been sculpted into a "top, multi-faceted forward" - as remarked by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell - the "predatory" Solanke would be the perfect talisman to complete Tottenham's frontline, with a style to rival that of Brentford's Ivan Toney.

How Dominic Solanke compares to Ivan Toney

Declared a "wonderkid" by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his prolific formative years, Solanke is now blooming into a player of this one-time potential, matching some of the Premier League's most salient stars in his striking feats.

Dominic Solanke: Most Similar Players # Player Club 1 Timo Werner Tottenham Hotspur 2 Rodrygo Real Madrid 3 Patrik Schick Bayer Leverkusen 4 Victor Osimhen Napoli 5 Ivan Toney Brentford *Sourced via Football Transfers

And given that he offers similar qualities to the "unique" Toney, who was hailed as such by his Bees manager Thomas Frank, it may well be wise for Postecoglou to move for Solanke - especially with the Brentford striker among Arsenal's top targets for 2024.

Also said to have the "mindset of a lion" by Frank, Toney's blend of confidence, tenacity and natural talent has allowed him to thrive at the highest level and this is evident from his exploits last season, scoring 22 goals from 33 Premier League outings before receiving a ban for breaching betting regulations, with his return but a week away.

With a £100m price tag, it's understandable that Tottenham are focussing on Solanke for half the outlay, especially given the similarities.

Like Solanke, Toney - also capped once by the Three Lions - is a determined member of the team and contributes to the defensive effort, ranking among the top 7% of forwards for interceptions and the top 15% for clearances per 90.

Crucially, the Bournemouth machine has now unearthed his prolific ability to ensure that he attracts attention from such illustrious teams, and if he can sustain his feats across the remainder of the campaign, there is every chance that Tottenham will lodge a formal offer.

Perhaps not quite so creative in his craft, this should hardly dissuade Postecoglou given the wealth of playmaking talent he has at his disposal.

What he needs is an established focal point at the arrowhead, and Solanke fits the bill.