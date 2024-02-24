During the January transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur were one of the busiest clubs on the continent, with chairman Daniel Levy strengthening a talented squad lacking depth.

It was this absence of options that derailed Ange Postecoglou's fast start to life in the Premier League, the Australian bagging a trio of Manager of the Month awards after leading Spurs to the summit after ten fixtures.

But a tough patch throughout November and December stemmed from a wave of injuries and suspensions that needed sorting; and sorted they were last month, with Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner arriving to add quality and solutions.

Currently, though, Tottenham continue to swell and swirl and sit in fifth place after 25 league matches. Top four is the objective but regardless, more is needed over the coming years and Levy might just have lined up a thrilling option to boost the midfield in the summer.

Spurs eyeing up creative midfielder

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Tottenham are interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, who has been in fine fettle since joining the club last summer.

The Poland international would likely cost around €35m (£30m) for a departure from Turkey to be granted, with Spurs joined in their interest by Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Napoli.

The report claims that Tottenham have been monitoring the 24-year-old's performances for some time and with Fenerbahce locked in a Super Lig title battle, could make an official approach in the coming months.

Sebastian Szymanski's season in numbers

Described as an "exceptional" player by scout Antonio Mango, Szymanski has been in electric form for Fenerbahce after transferring from Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord - who emphatically won the 2022/23 league title - last summer.

Across all competitions, he has posted a stunning return of 12 goals and 14 assists over 39 appearances, principally from the no. 10 position.

In the league, as per Sofascore, Szymanski has scored nine goals and supplied eight assists, creating 13 big chances and averaging 2.2 key passes, 2.3 tackles and 3.2 ball recoveries per fixture.

Sebastian Szymanski: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Set-piece delivery Pass accuracy Long shots Aerial duels Key passes Through balls Defensive contribution Source: WhoScored

The invention and spark within his skill set are well known and the standout reason behind the attention of some of Europe's most notable outfits, but his defensive approach and work rate are underrated elements of his game.

It is this style, a many-faceted quality, that has led Spurs to register an interest; he could provide the likes of Heung-min Son and Richarlison with attacking support while contributing to the protection of the backline.

As per FBref, the 5 foot 8 whiz ranks among the top 3% of midfielders across divisions similar to the Turkish Super Lig for goals scored, the top 14% for assists, the top 12% for shot-creating actions and the top 1% for touches in the attacking penalty area, with such metrics showcasing his high-level offensive ability.

James Maddison holds the position of Tottenham's first-choice attacking midfielder, and indeed is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's finest in this regard, but depth is needed given that Giovani Lo Celso is out of contract in 2025 and on the periphery, this is a transfer that makes sense.

And considering Szymanski's strengths, he could even replicate, after a fashion, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne in his influence.

Ange's own Kevin De Bruyne

While it would be ludicrous to suggest that Szymanski could arrive in the Premier League and produce displays to mirror De Bruyne in his ability, there are similarities between the players and this is something that Postecoglou could use to enhance his team's fluency and success in attacking play.

The £400k-per-week phenom, aged 32, has chalked up two goals and eight assists from just ten appearances this term to continue an incredible career at Manchester City since signing from Wolfsburg for a club-record £55m fee back in 2015.

De Bruyne, the elite playmaker of his generation, ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, assists made and shot-creating actions, the top 11% for passes attempted, the top 4% for progressive passes and the top 2% for progressive carries per 90.

His influence at the heart of Pep Guardiola's illustrious success has led Thierry Henry to remark that he is "on a different planet", such is the standard of his performance, week in, week out, year after year.

Arsenal and Liverpool both have league-winning belief this season and are in with a good shot, but now that the Belgium international is fit and firing once again after injury, the defending champions have more than enough firepower to retain their title.

Yes, Postecoglou already has a high-class playmaker in Maddison. Yes, the England international has been immense since joining from Leicester City for £40m last summer. Fair enough, he's an undisputed starter, deployment from the outset is a must if Tottenham wish to achieve their goals across campaigns to come.

But Manchester City did not shelve interest in Bernardo Silva due to De Bruyne's existing success in Greater Manchester, nor did Jurgen Klopp opt against welcoming Dominik Szoboszlai one month after the shrewd signing of the creative Alexis Mac Allister.

Spurs need depth and they need quality. The tendrils of success have been woven from Postecoglou's budding project but much work is yet to be completed, work that will edge the London club closer to those aforementioned Premier League goliaths.

Szymanski is truly an 'exceptional' talent, and with European football within reach, Spurs must make the requisite moves to ensure that the competition is beaten and he is signed.