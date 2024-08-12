Tottenham Hotspur have backed Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market by splashing the cash on two big-money recruits so far this summer, and are now eyeing a third.

The Lilywhites confirmed the arrival of England international Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for a reported fee of £65m on Saturday, with £55m guaranteed and £10m in add-ons. That came after the Premier League side splashed out a fee of £30m for Leeds starlet Archie Gray earlier this summer to bolster the manager's options in the middle of the park.

Spurs do not appear to be done there, however, as Daniel Levy is now said to be eyeing up a swoop to add a new defender to the group this month.

Tottenham eyeing up Premier League full-back

According to Give Me Sport, Tottenham's interest in Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is back in focus amid Emerson Royal's expected move to AC Milan. The Brazilian defender's move to the Italian giants would leave Postecoglou light on options in the right-back position and that is why a move for the Saints star could make sense.

Give Me Sport claims that there is a 'strong' feeling that the English gem, who shares the same agency (CAA Base) as current Tottenham star James Maddison, will move on from St. Mary's before the end of the transfer window.

He is an attractive target for Levy and Postecoglou due to his positional versatility, as he can play in both full-back positions and in midfield, and the fact he fits the homegrown quota having come up through the Spurs academy before his move down south.

Why Spurs should sign Kyle Walker-Peters

Along with the two reasons stated in the report above, there are other factors involved that could make Walker-Peters a fantastic replacement for Emerson this month. Firstly, the 27-year-old ace knows the club inside and out, having spent seven years there at youth and first-team level, and that, along with his 115 Premier League appearances, could help him to hit the ground running.

Secondly, his performances on the pitch in the Championship to help Southampton earn promotion back to the top-flight suggest that he has the potential to be a quality option for Postecoglou.

23/24 season Kyle Walker-Peters (Championship) Emerson Royal (Premier League) Appearances 43 22 Big chances created 12 1 Assists 4 0 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.8 2.5 Duel success rate 58% 57% Stats via Sofascore

Walker-Peters caught the eye with his contributions at both ends, whilst his teammates let him down by only scoring four times from the 12 'big chances' he created. The Saints defender, who was described as a "beautiful" footballer by Russell Martin, would likely have to settle for a back-up role at his boyhood club, however.

Pedro Porro started all 35 of his appearances in the Premier League last season and there is no suggestion that Spurs are looking to replace him. The aforementioned statistics, though, show that the potential is there for Walker-Peters to offer more, particularly in an attacking sense, than Emerson did as competition for the Spanish full-back.