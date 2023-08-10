Tottenham Hotspur have already enjoyed a busy window thus far with eight summer deals having been wrapped up, although that may not be the end of the Lilywhites' transfer dealings following an update regarding their apparent interest in Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze.

How much is Eberechi Eze worth?

According to football.london's Alasdair Gold, the north Londoners are continuing to keep tabs on the England international's current situation at Selhurst Park, with Ange Postecoglou likely to be in need of further attacking recruits following the loss of Bryan Gil to injury.

As per the report, the 25-year-old is among a list of relatively youthful targets who have been identified to potentially bolster the forward line this summer, with the ex-Celtic boss seemingly keen to work with and nurture young players.

While the piece does not add what it would take to be able to sign the former Queen's Park Rangers wizard before the September deadline, CIES Football Observatory currently values the playmaker at €30m (£26m), with just two years left on his current contract.

How good is Eberechi Eze?

It is perhaps easy to see why the Palace ace has caught the attention of those at N17, with the versatile asset - who can feature on the flanks or in a creative midfield berth - having been in sparkling form for his current side in recent years.

The one-time Wycombe Wanderers man - who boasts a haul of 26 goals and assists in 93 games for the Eagles - was particularly impressive at the tail-end of last season following the return of Roy Hodgson in the dugout, scoring six goals from his final nine Premier League appearances of the campaign.

That ensured that the "unplayable" talent - as previously described by Statman Dave - finished the 2022/23 season with a stellar haul of ten goals and four assists in 38 league games, with that record of goal involvements only bettered by Harry Kane and Heung-min Son among the Spurs squad.

If Eze is to make the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the near future, the hope would be that he could replicate the impact that Martin Odegaard has enjoyed with north London rivals, Arsenal, with the pair said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, as per FBref.

That likeness between the two playmakers can notably be seen by just how effective they are at driving their respective sides up the pitch from their midfield berths, with the Selhurst sensation ranking in the top 15% among his European peers for progressive carries per 90. In contrast, Odegaard ranks in the top 14% in that regard.

The duo also share a similarity with regard to their willingness to get forward and hurt the opposition in the final third, with Eze ranking in the top 7% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and in the top 12% for progressive passes received per 90, while his Gunners counterpart ranks in top 2% and the top 4% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Such a comparison to the latter man is noteworthy considering the stellar showings that the Norwegian has produced during his time at the Emirates, with the 24-year-old having registered 15 goals and eight assists in 37 league games in 2022/23 as part of his side's ultimately unsuccessful title charge.

Arguably "one of the best technical players in this league" - according to pundit Fabrice Muamba - Odegaard is undoubtedly a figure to try and emulate, hence just what a coup it would be to be able to land his potential clone in the form of Eze.