Tottenham Hotspur appear to be stepping up their search for new attacking recruits following the departure of talisman Harry Kane, with Ange Postecoglou turning his attention towards a current Premier League star...

Who will Tottenham sign before Deadline day?

The Lilywhites are likely to still be reeling after seemingly missing out on the signing of Barcelona sensation, Ansu Fati, with the Spaniard set to seal a shock switch to high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion before the close of the window, despite reports on Wednesday indicating that a loan move to north London was on the cards.

As per the Independent, however, one name that has also been mentioned as a potential target is Crystal Palace playmaker, Eberechi Eze, with the 25-year-old said to be being 'strongly considered' by those at N17.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

The report does add that one possible stumbling block could be the England international's reported £60m price tag, with it yet to be seen if Spurs would be willing to cough up that sizeable fee, despite having raked in £100m following the sale of Kane to Bayern Munich.

How good is Eberechi Eze?

There are likely to have been those of a Tottenham persuasion who were licking their lips at the prospect of bringing young Fati into the fold, with the promising 20-year-old having made his name at Camp Nou after inheriting Lionel Messi's famed number ten shirt back in 2021 - a statement of how highly-regarded the then-teenager was by the La Liga giants.

That being said, it could be argued that Eze is a more proven Premier League option who is likely to take less time to adapt to life in north London, with the playmaking whiz having demonstrated himself to be a truly "mesmerising" talent in recent years - as described by teammate Joel Ward.

Although Fati has caught the eye in Catalonia with 29 goals and ten assists in 112 games in all competitions to date, the youngster's embryonic senior career has been somewhat plagued by injury, while it is also telling that Xavi Hernandez and co are seemingly so willing to move on their sparkling talent.

While Eze is perhaps not a direct alternative to the winger - as the former Queen's Park Rangers ace typically operates in an advanced midfield role - he can offer a real goal threat from his playmaking berth to help supplement the attack.

That was evident last term as the fleet-footed ace scored ten goals and provided four assists from his 38 Premier League appearances, eclipsing the seven goals and four assists that Fati registered from his 36 La Liga outings - albeit with only 12 of those coming from the start.

Equally, it would appear to be the Palace magician who possesses the greater knack for dribbling past opponents and beating his man as he ranks in the top 17% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons per 90, while his Barca counterpart ranks in just the bottom 26% in that regard.

As the aforementioned Ward noted, Eze is a player who "just seems to glide over the pitch", with that unique gift making him a figure who would certainly bring a real sense of excitement to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Postecoglou likely to have seen first-hand the devastating threat of the Englishman, his potential capture before the end of Deadline Day could make the ex-Celtic boss forget all about his Fati heartbreak.