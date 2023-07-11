Tottenham Hotspur are close to a full agreement with Wolfsburg to sign defender Micky van de Ven, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

New manager Ange Postecoglou, much to his delight, has already watched the likes of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon come through the door at Spurs.

The aforementioned trio will boost Tottenham's options defensively and further forward as the Lilywhites attempt to spark some life back into their side after a disappointing 2022/2023 campaign under Antonio Conte.

Postecoglou, who is aiming to bring back a more attacking style to Hotspur Way, is overjoyed at the signings of Vicario and Maddision in particular - with the Australian having praised their personality profiles.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said Postecoglou.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

After Maddison, Vicario and Solomon, attention now turns to the signing of a star centre-back or two - coming after Tottenham leaked more league goals than any other side above 15th last season.

Reports suggest Tottenham could make multiple central defensive signings this summer, leading to interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Max Kilman of Wolves and Ecuador international Piero Hincapie as well.

However, it appears that they're making the most headway in their bid to sign van de Ven from Wolfsburg, with Romano dropping a promising update for Spurs supporters.

Writing on Twitter, Romano claims that Tottenham are edging closer to an agreement for the 22-year-old.

"Tottenham are advancing in talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven — told the agreement between clubs is now close," said the reporter.

"#THFC Negotiations are underway and talks on Monday were really positive, waiting for key details. More to follow."

How good is Micky van de Ven?

The Netherlands international has really excelled for Wolfsburg under Niko Kovac in the last 12 months, averaging a higher passing accuracy percentage than any other regular in their squad (WhoScored).

Indeed, only goalkeeper Koen Casteels has played more Bundesliga munutes than van de Ven, highlighting his real importance for Kovac (WhoScored).

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga website have also heaped praise on him for an extraordinary gift of speed and tenacity - likening him to Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

"Much like Liverpool’s Dutch centre-back, Van de Ven can be a nightmare for attacking players with his immense strength, determination and precision tackling scuppering the most promising of forward moves," wrote the site.

"With incredible pace and passing ability among his many assets, the Netherlands U21 international – who captained his country at the 2023 UEFA Europan Under-21 Championship – is on course to become a regular for the senior Oranje in the near future."